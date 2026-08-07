Ola Electric Mobility Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held this week to discuss and approve the financial results for the first quarter, covering April to June fiscal performance.

Ola Electric is India's largest listed pure-play electric two-wheeler manufacturer. Investors will monitor whether recent operational improvements translate into stronger margins and lower cash burn during the June quarter.

Here's everything you need to know about Ola Electric Mobility's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 4, Ola Electric Mobility Limited announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter and three months ended June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Following the announcement of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter and three months ended June 30, 2026, the company will host an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on Friday, August 7, at 05:00 P.M. (IST).

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Ola Electric Mobility reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Vehicle deliveries versus Q4

Revenue growth

Auto EBITDA margin

Net loss

Cash balance and burn rate

Gross margin

Market share amid intensifying EV competition

Management guidance

Ola Electric Mobility Share Price Performance

Ahead of its Q1 FY27 earnings, shares of Ola Electric Mobility have gained around 9% over the past five trading sessions. Over the last one month, the stock has risen by about 29%, while it has advanced around 27% in the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up nearly 29%. However, over the past one year, it remains down about 5%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 71.25 on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 22.25 on March 16, 2026

Ola Electric Mobility Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

In the March quarter, Ola Electric reported improving EBITDA losses and stronger gross margins despite lower deliveries. Investors will watch whether these trends continued during Q1 FY27.

In Q4 FY26, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 265 Cr in Q4 FY26 and Rs 2,253 Cr for FY26. Ola Electric delivered 20,256 units in Q4 FY26 and 173,794 units for FY26. Consolidated gross margin stood at 38.5% in Q4 FY26 and 30.6% for FY26. Its EBITDA improved to Rs 281 crore compared to Rs 630 crore in Q4 FY25.

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