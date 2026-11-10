Oil Selloff To Nvidia Recovery: Five Reasons Wall Street Futures Are Mixed Amid AI Bubble Fears

US stock futures remained mixed before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 10 as traders awaited for the key consumer inflation report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3% to 52,656, S&P futures advanced marginally to 7,576.25, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.31% to 27,929 by 4:44 pm IST.

The mixed trend in stock futures come even as Nvidia wiped out lossed and oil prices cooled as tensions in the Middle East eased.

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Here are five factors driving the Wall Street today -

Crude oil cools

Global oil prices fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since August, boosting selloff among traders amid hopes of a resolution to the Middle East war. Brent crude futures tumbled 3.3%, to $89.3 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 2.6% to settle at $84.1. Crude prices have witnessed massive drop this month, with prices tumbling from the six-month high reached at the end of October.

Nvidia stock price recovers

Nvidia shares traded in green in pre-market trading on Tuesday, November 10, after wiping out over 4% in yesterday's session as investors assessed the investigation involving CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged personal relationship with a businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The cip giant's market capitalisation fell from around $5.88 trillion when its shares hit a 52-week high of $243.37 on October 6 to approximately $4.31 trillion at Monday's close, according to Investing.com. The stock, however rose nearly 1.8%, a marginal recovery after Monday's 4.27% dip.

Anthropic IPO buzz

The mixed trend in the Wall Street comes as investors wait for the much anticipated Anthropic PBC's initial public offering. The Claude- maker is likely to formally start marketing the deal on Tuesday. The IPO will nearlly $64.4 billion, Reuters reported, citing the latest draft prospectus.

“The Anthropic IPO is key for the future of the AI trade and the risk is asymmetric: a failure would really hit hard, while a success just means the trade can carry on,” Olivier David at Vega Investment Solutions told Bloomberg News.

CPI inflation in focus

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October 2026 is scheduled for release today, November 10, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the month of October, US goods and services is expected to surge at a slower pace, with the consumer price index rising 0.3% after a 0.6% increase that was the largest since April, according to Bloomberg data. The core measure, which excludes often-volatile energy and food components is likely advance 0.2% for October, which would be the smallest advance in three months.

Chip stocks are mixed

Semiconductor and chip stocks are trading mixed after days of sell-off and recovery in the previous session as investors digest a combination of corporate headwinds, uncertainty over AI bubble and macroeconomic data anticipation.

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