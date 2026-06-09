NSE To Deploy 10% Of Annual CSR Corpus Through Social Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it will earmark 10 per cent of its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) corpus for projects listed on the NSE Social Stock Exchange (NSE-SSE), a move aimed at strengthening social impact ecosystem through a transparent and regulated framework.

The decision follows recent regulatory changes allowing companies to undertake CSR expenditure through subscription to zero coupon zero principal (ZCZP) instruments listed on Social Stock Exchanges.

NSE said its CSR Committee had, in principle, approved the proposal in March 2026, subject to enabling regulatory provisions. The commitment has now been operationalised after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), through a gazette notification dated May 27 permitted CSR spending through such instruments.

According to the exchange, the move reflects its confidence in the Social Stock Exchange as a market-based platform.

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