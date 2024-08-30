Nifty Has Hit A New High 54 Times This Year — This Is What Happens Once It Does

The new normal for the Indian equity indices is to hit fresh record highs with the benchmark Nifty 50 marking its fourth 1,000 point milestone this year.

The index has grown 15% so far in 2024, hitting a new record highs on 54 unique days. To put this into perspective, the current year so far had only 166 trading days. This puts the frequency of hitting a new high at a median of nearly once every three days.

But with the no signs of 'mean reversion' in sights, investors remains in a dilemma if investing at this stage is the correct choice.