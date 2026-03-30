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Trent, Infosys, To ITC, TCS: Nifty Stocks Trading Below Analyst Price Target Hit Decade-High Amid Market Rout

More index stocks are now trading below analyst expectations, signalling a shift in market trends and raising questions about how forecasts are aligning with reality.

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Trent, Infosys, To ITC, TCS: Nifty Stocks Trading Below Analyst Price Target Hit Decade-High Amid Market Rout
(Photo source: ChatGPT)

The number of Nifty 50 stocks trading below analyst price targets has climbed to the highest level in over a decade, with 42 index constituents now trailing their 12-month estimates for FY26, according to a data compiled by NDTV Profit.

The data compared current market prices with the consensus price targets set a year ago for Nifty stocks tracked by at least 10 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, showing how far stocks have moved from earlier projections. The last time misses were comparable was FY15, when 43 stocks fell short and only seven exceeded targets, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit via Bloomberg.

The current tally marks a sharp move away from recent years, including FY24 when just nine stocks missed targets and 41 beat estimates, and FY25 when misses and beats were evenly split at 25 each, Bloomberg data showed.

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The deterioration has accelerated since the market peak on Jan. 5. At that point, 27 stocks were already below targets. The increase to 42 indicated that the correction has spread across sectors rather than remaining limited to a few names.

That came as the The NSE Nifty 50 has declined more than 13% so far this year, entering a correction phase amid pressure from domestic and global factors. These include an increase in the securities transaction tax in the Union Budget, tensions in the Middle East, and a weaker rupee.

ALSO READ: 'Accumulate On Dips, Avoid Trading Now': Nischal Maheshwari Outlines Strategy As Volatility Persists

Here are the stocks that surpassed analyst estimates the most or underperformed forecasts.

Shriram Finance leads the stocks trading above targets, at 28.7%, followed by Eicher Motors at 25.6% and Tata Steel at 25.1%. Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Hindalco Industries are higher by 18.3% and 16.8%, respectively.

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Among laggards, Trent trades 46.4% below its target, while Tata Consultancy Services and ITC are lower by 44.1% and 42.1%. Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business is down 38.5%, and Infosys is lower by 35.2%.

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ALSO READ: Nifty Realty Slumps Most In 2026, Overtakes IT As Worst Performer 

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