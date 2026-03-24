Nifty Realty Slumps Most In 2026, Overtakes IT As Worst Performer

The Nifty Realty Index has fallen 24.40% so far in 2026, marking the steepest decline among sectoral indices on a year-to-date basis. The fall places real estate at the bottom of the performance chart, overtaking Nifty IT, which has declined 23.10% over the same period.

The shift marks a change in sector rankings, with IT moving to the second spot among laggards. The data shows most sectors have recorded losses since the start of the year, pointing to a broad-based decline across equities.

The move as as Indian equity benchmark — NSE Nifty 50 — has declined 22.80% on a year-to-date basis, reflecting pressure across sectors amid domestic uncertainities such as STT hike and global uncertainties, including tariffs and tensions in the Middle East, and a weakening rupee. The moves have weighed on market sentiment and contributed to the selloff since January.

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Sectoral Trends

Among other sectors, Nifty FMCG has declined 17.40%, while Nifty Consumption is down 15.90%. Nifty Auto has fallen 15.10%, and Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Media have each dropped 13.20%. Nifty Rural has declined 12.80%, and Nifty Oil & Gas is down 12.01%.

Losses are lower in a few segments. Nifty India Defence has declined 4.60%, while Nifty PSU Bank is down 3.53%. Nifty Metal has slipped 2.70%, and Nifty Pharma has fallen 1.90%. Nifty Energy has recorded the smallest decline at 0.39%.

Currency Impact

The rupee's decline has shaped sector performance. A weaker rupee supports earnings for export-oriented companies, as revenues earned in dollars translate into higher rupee terms. This has helped limit losses in IT stocks compared with other sectors, even as the Nifty IT index remains among the worst performers.

The data shows Nifty Realty has posted the sharpest fall across sectors so far in 2026, while the broader market has recorded a wide-based decline across indices.

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