Nifty 50 Slumps Nearly 1,000 Points In 25 Sessions. What's Driving The Selloff, Key Levels Ahead

The Indian stock market traded lower on Monday, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, resuming their downward trajectory amid cautiousness over the elevated crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East.

The BSE Sensex was down over 300 points to trade around 76,200 level, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.4% to slip below 23,800 level. The Bank Nifty index also traded over half a percent lower at 57,000 level.

Barring for Nifty Pharma, all the other sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Nifty IT and Nifty Media slumping over 2% each, followed by Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty indices falling over 1% each.

Nifty 50 index has declined 100 points from day's high and slipped below 23,800 level. The index has declined in seven out of the previous nine trading sessions.

Additionally, the benchmark Nifty 50 has tanked around 1,000 points in the last 25 trading sessions, wherein the index has ended lower in 17 sessions.

“The market has been drifting down for four weeks now. A relevant question is: why this downtrend despite positive fundamental news regarding the economy and corporate earnings. One explanation is that worsening tensions in the Middle East and the consequent elevated crude prices are weighing on the market,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

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Moreover, the ongoing IPO boom and the spate of big IPOs expected to hit the market this month is also impacting the secondary market. There are eleven mainboard IPOs hitting the market this week. The mega NSE IPO and Jio Platforms IPO also are expected this month.

“These mega IPOs are expected to absorb humongous liquidity from the market. Investors are looking for listing gains from these IPOs. In brief, the present focus is on the IPO market rather than the secondary market. This is likely to continue throughout September,” said Vijayakumar.

On the global front, the better-than-expected jobs data in the US has raised the prospects of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in September.

“This also will weigh on equity and bond markets globally,” Vijayakumar added.

Technical Outlook

Last week, the benchmark Nifty 50 index extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive week. During the previous week, the index broke down from its rising channel on the daily chart, signaling a shift in the short-term trend.

“The technical picture provides little evidence of a sustained recovery at this stage. Nifty is comfortably trading below its short and long-term moving averages, while the 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs have started edging lower, indicating increasing bearish pressure,” said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

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The daily RSI is hovering around 40 and remains below its 9-day average, while the daily ADX has moved above 20 and is rising, suggesting that the prevailing trend is gaining strength. With momentum and trend indicators weakening, the spotlight now shifts to a crucial support zone, he added.

According to him, the support zone for Nifty 50 lies in the 23,720 – 23,700 region. The zone is important as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous upmove from 23,070 to 24,774 is placed around this region. He believes a sustained break below 23,700 could intensify the correction towards 23,500, followed by 23,300.

“On the upside, the hurdle is placed in the zone of 24,150 – 24,200 as it is the confluence of 50 and 100-day EMA levels. A sustained move above this range would be required to ease the prevailing bearish bias and bring stability back to the Nifty 50 index,” said Shah.

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