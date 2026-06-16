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Nestle India's Rich Valuations Weigh on Outlook, Says Systematix — Check Target Price, Rating, Upside And More

While Nestle's current growth trajectory is at a multi-year high and on-ground trends are broadly positive, growth could decelerate in H2 FY27, highlights Systematix

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Nestle India's Rich Valuations Weigh on Outlook, Says Systematix — Check Target Price, Rating, Upside And More
Nestle's management believes the existing portfolio of core brands offers significant headroom for growth.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Nestle India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

While Nestle's current growth trajectory is at a multi-year high and on-ground trends are broadly positive, growth could decelerate in H2 FY27, highlighted the domestic brokerage firm Systematix as-

  1. GST-related benefits phase out from Q3, and
  2. growth in Maggi normalizes with a high base from Q2 27 onwards.

Input-cost inflation is monitorable, as is margin impact from high advertising and promotion, reach expansion and lower operating leverage as growth eases.

Rich valuations (trading at P/E of 70x/ 61x on FY27E/ FY28E) also limit a positive outlook. The brokerage's estimates are unchanged, with FY26-FY28E revenue/ earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 11%/ 13%.

Maintain Hold rating, valuing the stock at FY28E P/E of 65 times for target price of Rs 1,460.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Nestle India Update.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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