Suzlon Energy Shares in Focus: ICICI Securities Remains Bullish — Here Are the Key Triggers

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with an unchanged target price of Rs 65, implying a potential upside of around 18% from current levels, as the company pivots to its next phase of growth under its ‘Suzlon 2.0' strategy.

India is ramping up its renewable capacity and the brokerage believes that Suzlon Energy is a key player in the wind turbines and operations and maintenance services business.

Renewable capacity additions have picked up in the last couple of years, with wind installations crossing 6GW in FY26. The outlook for the wind industry is positive over the medium to long term, given India's RE and wind capacity targets.

Furthermore, given the increasing complexity of RE power projects (from plain vanilla solar or wind to hybrid, RTC and FDRE), the brokerage believes wind may play a crucial role in RE generation going ahead.

Suzlon, being the market leader in the wind turbine industry, is a natural beneficiary of this uptrend. The company's order book, as of Mar'26, stood at ~5.7GW, which is 2.3x its FY26 wind turbine delivery volume.

The company is now focusing on the next leg of its growth. ‘Suzlon 2.0' reframes the company from primarily a turbine manufacturer into a wind-first, fullstack RE solutions platform—owning development, equipment, EPC and asset management across wind, solar and storage.

ICICI Securities believes this could enhance order book and growth visibility beyond FY28.

The brokerage maintains Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 65, valuing the business at 32x FY28E EPS.

Key risks: Any surprises in order inflow; material delays in execution.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Suzlon Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Amber To Dixon: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.