Nestle Dividend Announcement: Here's How Much Shareholders May Receive

Nestle India's FY26 dividend is estimated at Rs 14.56 per share, according to Bloomberg data. The forecast puts the company's payout in focus after recent years delivered mixed outcomes against Street expectations.

The analyst range is wide. Among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the lowest estimate stands at Rs seven per share, while the highest estimate is Rs 32 per share. During the ongoing financial year, Nestle had already announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

The estimates matter because dividend trends often shape investor expectations on shareholder returns. A payout near the consensus forecast would mark a rise from the Rs 13.5 per share dividend announced for FY25.

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Mixed Trend

Nestle India's actual dividend announced for FY25 stood at Rs 13.5 per share, marginally above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 13.26 per share. The company spent Rs 2,458.6 crore on dividends in that year.

In FY24, the company announced Rs 7.75 per share against an estimate of Rs 21.28 per share. Dividend spending for the year stood at Rs 1,494.4 crore.

Between FY21 and FY24, the dividend announced had marginally missed Bloomberg estimates, based on the data provided.

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Past Payouts

For FY22, Nestle India announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share versus an estimate of Rs 11.1 per share. The amount spent on dividend was Rs 2,024.73 crore.

For FY21, the company announced Rs 10 per share against an estimate of Rs 10.18 per share, while dividend outgo stood at Rs 1,928.3 crore.

For FY20, Nestle India declared Rs 10 per share compared with an estimate of Rs 9.63 per share. In FY19, it announced Rs 17 per share against an estimate of Rs 10.16 per share, with Rs 5,032.9 crore spent on dividends.

Bloomberg estimates data were not available for FY23. The company announced a dividend of Rs 14 per share in that year.

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Key Watch

Investors will track whether Nestle India delivers a payout above consensus, as past years show estimates have not always matched the final dividend. With forecasts ranging from Rs seven to Rs 32 per share, the final announcement could become a key trigger for income-focused shareholders.

A dividend near the upper end of estimates would signal a stronger cash return than expected. A payout closer to the lower end could revive questions over how accurately the Street is reading Nestle India's distribution trend.

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