Nestlé India's New Growth Blueprint Wins Street; Analysts Now Want Execution To Match

Nestlé India's first detailed strategy presentation under Managing Director Manish Tiwary appears to have struck the right chord with the Street.

While management acknowledged that inflation, geopolitical disruptions and softer consumer demand could weigh on the near term, brokerages were encouraged by the company's sharper focus on penetration-led growth, premiumisation and disciplined brand investments.

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The common takeaway across Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies was that the long-term opportunity remains substantial, even if the near-term operating environment stays challenging.

However, analysts also pointed out that management stopped short of outlining measurable growth targets, leaving execution as the key monitorable over the coming quarters.

Brokerages' Take

Macquarie

Maintained Neutral with a target price of Rs 1,575.

Said management appeared confident about the long-term opportunity despite near-term industry challenges.

Highlighted penetration and premiumisation as the company's primary growth drivers.

Flagged concerns around near-term food industry growth.

Said the medium- and long-term outlook remains intact given the significant room to expand household penetration.

Morgan Stanley

Maintained Equal-weight with a target price of Rs 1,538.

Said management was optimistic about the company's growth opportunity.

Highlighted focus on penetration-led volume growth, innovation, premiumisation, wider distribution and sustained brand investments.

Said macro headwinds could weigh on consumption in the near term, but management remains confident of navigating the environment.

Noted Nestlé plans to fund higher brand investments through cost savings and efficiencies to protect margins.

Added that while the strategy was well articulated, management refrained from providing growth targets or formal guidance, with current valuations already reflecting much of the recent momentum.

Jefferies

Maintained Hold with a target price of Rs 1,425.

Said the company presented a positive long-term roadmap despite near-term challenges.

Highlighted that Managing Director Manish Tiwary's first investor presentation outlined a clear, execution-led growth strategy.

Said penetration-driven volume growth and premiumisation will remain central to the company's expansion plans.

Pointed to distribution expansion, brand investments and digital execution as key long-term growth levers.

Said cost efficiencies should help fund higher advertising and promotional spends while preserving profitability.

Flagged inflation and geopolitical developments as the key near-term risks.

Management Flags Near-Term Risks

During the investor presentation, Nestlé India cautioned that consumption could moderate in the near term amid inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties.

The company highlighted the West Asia conflict, potential El Niño-related weather disruptions, shipping bottlenecks, elevated freight costs, raw material availability, and commodity and currency volatility as the key risks to monitor over the coming quarters.

Nestlé India's Q1 Performance

Nestlé India reported a 48% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 975 crore, while revenue rose 25.2% to Rs 6,378 crore.

EBITDA increased 39.7% to Rs 1,537 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 24.1% from 21.6% a year ago. Other income also rose to Rs 22.5 crore from Rs 4.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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