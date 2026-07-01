Mumbai Rains Futures: Traders Place 20,000 Bets On India's First Weather Derivatives Contract

India's first exchange-traded weather derivatives contract, RAINMUMBAI, recorded trading of around 20,000 lots in its debut month on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), as a delayed monsoon and below-normal rainfall in Mumbai drove interest in the new asset class.

Launched in late May, the rainfall futures contract is designed to help market participants hedge financial risks arising from fluctuations in rainfall. The contract is cash-settled and tracks deviations in Mumbai's actual rainfall from its long-period average (LPA), using rainfall data sourced from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to NCDEX, the contract has already begun serving its primary objective by providing a forward-looking indicator of rainfall expectations.

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Mumbai's delayed monsoon and rainfall deficit during June created an early test for the contract. Although rainfall picked up toward the end of the month, the city still finished June with below-normal precipitation, making deviations from historical averages a closely watched metric.

Average daily trading volumes stood at about 1,000 lots, with the busiest trading session recording 2,039 lots on June 15, a Moneycontrol report said, citing the data it accessed from the exchange. Trading activity has steadily increased around major weather updates and rainfall events.

"A key highlight has been that futures prices have broadly tracked and anticipated evolving rainfall patterns, reinforcing confidence in the contract as a price discovery and directional indicator," NCDEX was quoted as saying.

The exchange expects participation and liquidity to improve as the monsoon progresses.

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"With the progression of the monsoon season, volatility in rainfall expectations typically increases, which naturally enhances the relevance and utility of rainfall futures," it reportedly said, adding that July and September contracts already indicate futures prices are acting as a forward-looking indicator rather than merely reacting to weather developments.

NCDEX, as per the report, acknowledged that market education remains the biggest challenge for the country's first weather derivatives product, with many participants still developing trading frameworks that combine meteorological data with investment strategies. The exchange added that businesses traditionally relied on insurance or absorbed weather-related risks, making awareness-building a key focus as the market evolves.

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