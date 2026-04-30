Mphasis Declares Final Dividend For FY26 — Check Record Date

IT Services company Mphasis has declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 29, along with earnings for Q4FY26.

The company, in an exchange filing informed that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 62 per equity share.

"The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 62/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within 30 days of the AGM," the filing read.

The record date to determine the entitlement of final dividend for shareholders is Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

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