BSEAP Results 2026: Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Result To Be Declared At 11 AM Today

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is set to announce the SSC results at 11 a.m. Thursday (today). State minister Lokesh Nara issued a statement confirming the date for declaration of the Class 10 results. The Andhra Pradesh board will upload the BSE AP SSC (Class 10) results on its official website.

????The results of SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will be declared on 30th April at 11:00 AM.????



Students can access their results through:

• SSC Results Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxqy0B

• Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile App (for students as well)… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 29, 2026

Once uploaded, students can access the results on the websites—bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. They can check their marksheet using their roll number. Besides the official website, students can also access the results via SMS, mobile applications, WhatsApp, and the DigiLocker website and app.

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BSEAP Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download results

Step 1: Visit the official site of the board at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the landing page, select "SSC Public Examination Result 2026".

Step 3: Input your hall ticket (roll) number along with any other necessary information.

Step 4: Press the "submit" button.

Step 5: Your BSE AP SSC Results 2026 will show up on your screen.

Step 6: Save and print a copy for your records.

Total students who took the exam in 2026

A total of 6,40,916 students appeared for the exam, including 6,22,074 regular students and 18,842 private students, while the gender split was 3,28,652 boys and 3,12,264 girls.

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Minimum passing marks

To pass the AP SSC class examination, students are required to get a minimum 35% in each subject. This requirement is for both theory and overall scores. If any student fails to meet the minimum score in any subject, they can take the supplementary examinations later in the year.

How students fared last year

The AP SSC results last year indicate girls outperformed boys significantly. The pass percentage of girls was 84.09%, while boys had a pass percentage of 78.31%.

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