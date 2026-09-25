Microsoft Shares Soar Nearly 4% As Big Copilot Revamp Cheers Wall Street

Microsoft has officially reimagined its Copilot app, merging its scattered consumer and enterprise AI tools into one unified “ super app” to enhance its competitive edge against rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

On Friday, this major overhaul was announced, moving Copilot beyond its conventional chat-based features by adding native code generation and autonomous agentic abilities within a single integrated interface. The development also led to the Big Tech firm's shares rising nearly 4% on the bourses. At 12:39 pm EST, it was trading 3.65% higher at $516.12.

The company is also integrating its Office apps—Word, Excel, and PowerPoint—directly into Copilot, enabling users to collaborate on these programs without exiting the AI tool.

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The company that makes Windows introduced "Code," enabling users to create apps, dashboards, and other software through natural language prompts. Powered by the same technology as Microsoft's GitHub Copilot, the tool will be released to early-access customers by month's end, with 365 Premium and Pro subscribers able to try it later this year.

Microsoft is also launching "Autopilot," an updated version of its "Scout" AI agent, which it introduced in June, in a private preview at the end of the month. The so-called digital coworker agent will possess its own identity in the company directory and be assigned specific permissions that users can manage.

"I think it's ​been very hard ​for many organizations ⁠to bring agents into the enterprise because of security, compliance and governance concerns," Annie Pearl, corporate vice president of ​Copilot Product, said in an interview.

"So we've worked... to make ​sure ⁠that we were building this in a way that would really be able to be used in the enterprise."

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Microsoft also introduced cost-management features that give employees direct visibility into the expenses associated with their AI usage. This action occurs as businesses grow increasingly concerned about the swift adoption of AI, which is leading to unforeseen expenses.

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