Metropolis Share Price Gains On ICICI Securities 'Buy' Call— Check Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

ICICI Securities expects Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. to register an earnings CAGR of 29% over FY26–28E with revenue CAGR at ~15%.

Revenue growth is likely to stem from volume growth (9–10%) while test mix and realisation improvement may fetch the balance 5% YoY growth.

The brokerage expects Ebitda margin to expand ~230bps YoY over FY26–28E. ICICI Securities sees RoE and RoCE of 19.4% and 16.6%, respectively, in FY28E.

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The stock currently trades at valuations of 45.6x FY27E and 36.5x FY28E earnings and EV/Ebitda multiple of 23.9x FY27E and 19.5x FY28E.

ICICI securities has maintained its Buy with an unchanged DCF-based target price of Rs 675.

Key downside risks: Higher-than-expected competition; and regulatory hurdles.

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