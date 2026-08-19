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MCX Shares In Focus: SEBI Proposals Could Unlock Strong Growth, Says HDFC Securities — Check Target Price

Allowing FPIs to participate in physically deliverable commodity contracts such as gold, silver and base metals could unlock the next phase of growth for the exchange, adds the brokerage.

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MCX Shares In Focus: SEBI Proposals Could Unlock Strong Growth, Says HDFC Securities — Check Target Price
HDFC Securities said MCX stands to gain from two SEBI consultation papers that propose allowing FPIs to participate in a wider range of commodity derivative products and easing various market participation norms.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. could be a key beneficiary of a series of proposed regulatory reforms aimed at broadening India's commodity derivatives market, according to HDFC Securities, which has maintained its' gBuy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,600, implying an upside of around 23% from current levels. 

ALSO READ: Nuvoco Vistas Share: Attractive Entry Point With 36% Upside, Says Nirmal Bang — Check New Target Price

HDFC Securities said MCX stands to gain from two SEBI consultation papers that propose allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in a wider range of commodity derivative products and easing various market participation norms. The brokerage believes these measures could help address key constraints around participant base, product breadth, and capital efficiency in the commodity derivatives segment. 

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Hdfc Sec Mcx.pdf
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