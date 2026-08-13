Max Healthcare Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 3%; Approves Rs 425 Crore Vaishali Expansion

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 357 crore in June quarter, compared with Rs 345 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue and operating Ebitda grew 15% each during the quarter, while margins remained broadly stable.

Consolidated net revenue increased 15% year-on-year to Rs 2,835 crore from Rs 2,460 crore. Operating Ebitda also rose 15% to Rs 704 crore from Rs 613 crore. However, the Ebitda margin was largely unchanged at 24.8%, compared with 24.9% in first quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also approved a Rs 425 crore capital expenditure for expansion of its Vaishali hospital and received in-principle approval to set up medical colleges.

Max Healthcare's operational bed capacity stood at 5,379 beds at the end of June 2026, up by 630 beds on a net basis from June 2025. Bed occupancy during the quarter stood at 75%, while Occupied Bed Days increased 10% year-on-year, indicating higher utilisation across the hospital network. Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) increased 5% YoY to Rs 81.9k from Rs 78.0k in Q1 FY26. The metric was also higher than Rs 77.9k in Q4 FY26.

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Ebitda per bed increased to Rs 71.2 lakh from Rs 68.5 lakh in the year-ago quarter, although it was lower than Rs 73.4 lakh in fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. Free cash from operations stood at Rs 397 crore in quarter ended June, compared with Rs 389 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal and Rs 581 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company has approved a Rs 425 crore capex for expanding its hospital in Vaishali. The expansion is expected to add capacity to the hospital network as Max Healthcare continues to invest in infrastructure to support long-term growth. Separately, the company has received in-principle approval to set up medical colleges, potentially adding an education and training component to its healthcare ecosystem.

Max Lab, the company's non-captive pathology business, reported gross revenue of Rs 58 crore in quarter ended June, registering growth of 20% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter. Its services are now available across more than 60 cities, with the business offering over 2,700 tests. The expansion of the pathology network provides Max Healthcare with an additional growth avenue beyond its core hospital operations.

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