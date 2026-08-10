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Lupin Q1 Review: Broad-Based Growth Impresses, But Systematix Sees US Competition Ahead — Check Target Price

Revenue rose 32% YoY and Ebitda surged 50% in Q1 FY27, but Systematix remains cautious on Lupin's near-term US business outlook amid increasing competition in key products.

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Lupin Q1 Review: Broad-Based Growth Impresses, But Systematix Sees US Competition Ahead — Check Target Price
Lupin reported revenue of Rs 8,277 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32% YoY and 6.9% above Systematix's estimates.
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Lupin Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

Lupin Ltd. delivered a strong set of June-quarter earnings, beating both brokerage and Street estimates across revenue, Ebitda and profit. However, Systematix retained its 'Hold' rating on the pharmaceutical company, citing intensifying competition in the US market that could weigh on growth and margins in the coming quarters.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 2,284 on the stock.

ALSO READ: Finolex Industries Q1 Review: IDBI Capital Cuts Estimates, Sees Volume Growth Headwinds — Check Revised Target Price

Lupin reported revenue of Rs 8,277 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32% YoY and 6.9% above Systematix's estimates. Ebitda climbed 50% YoY to Rs 2,463 crore, while profit after tax rose 16% to Rs 1,415 crore, exceeding both brokerage and consensus estimates. EBITDA margin expanded to 29.8% during the quarter.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Lupin Q1.pdf
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