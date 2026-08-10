Lupin Q1 Review: Broad-Based Growth Impresses, But Systematix Sees US Competition Ahead — Check Target Price

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Systematix Report

Lupin Ltd. delivered a strong set of June-quarter earnings, beating both brokerage and Street estimates across revenue, Ebitda and profit. However, Systematix retained its 'Hold' rating on the pharmaceutical company, citing intensifying competition in the US market that could weigh on growth and margins in the coming quarters.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 2,284 on the stock.

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Lupin reported revenue of Rs 8,277 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32% YoY and 6.9% above Systematix's estimates. Ebitda climbed 50% YoY to Rs 2,463 crore, while profit after tax rose 16% to Rs 1,415 crore, exceeding both brokerage and consensus estimates. EBITDA margin expanded to 29.8% during the quarter.

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