Oil Rises With Mideast Tension To The Fore As Truce Talks Falter
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a second day on tensions in the Middle East, with Israel rejecting a cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip, and a risk-on mood that helped lift wider financial markets.
Global benchmark Brent rose toward $84 a barrel after a 0.5% gain on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $79. Israel’s war cabinet rejected a cease-fire proposal agreed to by Hamas. The Jewish state has vowed to continue military operations in Rafah, a major Gazan city.
Crude’s advance came after US stocks pushed higher on Monday on optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year. Lower US borrowing costs should be a plus for the nation’s energy demand.
Oil is clawing back some ground after posting its worst weekly drop since February. Prices remain higher year-to-date as OPEC+ production cuts have tightened the market. While the cartel is expected to keep supplies tight, the demand outlook is clouded, with diesel flashing signs of weakness.
The Energy Information Administration is due to release its Short-Term Energy Outlook later Tuesday, offering clues on the market outlook, including the pace of US supply growth. Additional commentary may come from oil giants BP Plc and Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, as they issue earnings.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.