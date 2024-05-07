NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Rises With Mideast Tension To The Fore As Truce Talks Falter
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Rises With Mideast Tension To The Fore As Truce Talks Falter

Track the latest crude prices here.

07 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A gas flare burns from a pipe aboard an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, operated by the National Iranian Offshore Oil Co., near Lavan island, Iran, on Thursday, Jan. 5. 2017. Nov. 5 is the day when sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy and banking sectors go back into effect after Trump’s decision in May to walk away from the six-nation deal with Iran that suspended them. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
A gas flare burns from a pipe aboard an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, operated by the National Iranian Offshore Oil Co., near Lavan island, Iran, on Thursday, Jan. 5. 2017. Nov. 5 is the day when sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy and banking sectors go back into effect after Trump’s decision in May to walk away from the six-nation deal with Iran that suspended them. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a second day on tensions in the Middle East, with Israel rejecting a cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip, and a risk-on mood that helped lift wider financial markets.

Global benchmark Brent rose toward $84 a barrel after a 0.5% gain on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $79. Israel’s war cabinet rejected a cease-fire proposal agreed to by Hamas. The Jewish state has vowed to continue military operations in Rafah, a major Gazan city.

Crude’s advance came after US stocks pushed higher on Monday on optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year. Lower US borrowing costs should be a plus for the nation’s energy demand.

Oil Rises With Mideast Tension To The Fore As Truce Talks Falter

Oil is clawing back some ground after posting its worst weekly drop since February. Prices remain higher year-to-date as OPEC+ production cuts have tightened the market. While the cartel is expected to keep supplies tight, the demand outlook is clouded, with diesel flashing signs of weakness.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its Short-Term Energy Outlook later Tuesday, offering clues on the market outlook, including the pace of US supply growth. Additional commentary may come from oil giants BP Plc and Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, as they issue earnings.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT