Hurricane-Proof Internet: Puerto Rico Taps Starlink For Emergency Network In All 78 Municipalities

Starlink and the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Bureau (NET) came to an agreement to improve emergency connection throughout the island. All 78 municipalities' Emergency Operations Centers (COE) and the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) are receiving Starlink satellite dishes as part of the program.

The announcement about this pact was made by Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González Colón on her Instagram handle.

"Preparedness saves lives, and that is why we are announcing an agreement between the Telecommunications Bureau and Starlink to strengthen emergency communications in Puerto Rico," González announced.

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"This initiative will enable NMEAD (Negociado para el Manejo de Emergencias y Administración de Desastres, Puerto Rican Emergency Services) and the Emergency Operations Centers of the 78 municipalities to have backup satellite connectivity to maintain coordination and response capabilities during emergencies," she added.

Elon Musk reposted a post which mentioned the deal on X saying: "Starlink"

Governor Jenniffer González has proclaimed an active state of emergency in Puerto Rico owing to severe, widespread water shortages and major power grid vulnerabilities.

Pipeline ruptures, extended heat advisories, and deteriorating infrastructure are all contributing factors to Puerto Rico's severe island-wide water issue. Governor Jenniffer González called in the National Guard to supply drinkable water throughout the island since the situation has gotten worse.

According to local reports, due to leaks and ruptures in Puerto Rico's outdated aqueduct system, the water shortage issue has been growing for months. Tens of thousands of residents in and around the capital have no water at all as a result of a large crack in a main pipe that workers have been frantically trying to fix.

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Centralised terrestrial networks were most susceptible to extended blackouts after Hurricane María's devastation. Many people consider Starlink's satellite-based architecture to be crucial disaster insurance.

In the event of terrestrial communication networks' failure, this satellite-based backup system is intended to keep municipalities connected during natural catastrophes, guaranteeing life-saving coordination.

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