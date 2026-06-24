Agentic AI Is Here, 'Physical AI' To Power Next Chain Of Growth, Says Nvidia CEO

Nvidia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the artificial intelligence industry has entered a new phase with the arrival of agentic AI, adding that "physical AI" will drive the company's next leg of growth.

Speaking at Nvidia's annual meeting of stockholders, Huang said data centres are rapidly evolving into AI factories that power digital assistants and intelligent software systems.

"Data centre is an AI factory for digital assistance," Huang said, underscoring how AI infrastructure is becoming central to enterprise computing.

He said agentic AI—AI systems capable of autonomously carrying out tasks and making decisions, has now become a reality and is seeing widespread adoption across industries.

"Agentic AI has now arrived. Every industry is racing to adopt agentic AI," Huang said.

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According to Huang, enterprises are increasingly transforming into AI-first organisations as they deploy intelligent agents across business functions.

"Every enterprise is becoming an agent company," he said.

Looking beyond software-based AI, Huang identified "physical AI" as the next major growth opportunity. The term generally refers to AI systems that interact with and control machines in the physical world, including robots, autonomous vehicles and industrial automation systems.

The Nvidia chief also highlighted the company's financial performance, saying revenue increased 65% over the past year while operating income rose 60%, reflecting continued demand for AI infrastructure and computing platforms.

His comments come as Nvidia continues to benefit from surging investment in AI chips, data centres and enterprise AI applications, even as investors closely watch the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Despite the optimistic outlook, Nvidia shares edged lower, falling 0.35% to $199.33 following the annual shareholder meeting.

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