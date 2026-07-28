L&T Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, What To Watch Out For, Share Price Performance

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), India's largest engineering and infrastructure company, will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 28, with investors closely tracking order inflows, execution across infrastructure projects, margin performance and management commentary on domestic and international capex demand.

Along with the quarterly results, the company will also host an earnings call with analysts and investors later in the day.

Here's everything investors need to know ahead of L&T's Q1 FY27 earnings announcement.

L&T Q1FY27 Results: Time, Dividend Expectations

The company has informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Tuesday, 28 July. The primary agenda of the meeting is to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

No dividend announcement is expected along with the June-quarter results, as the company had already declared a final dividend of Rs 38 per equity share for FY26 in May 2026.

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L&T Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Following the results announcement, L&T will host its Q1 FY27 earnings conference call with analysts and institutional investors at 7:30 p.m. IST via virtual mode.

L&T Q1FY27 Results: What To Watch Out For

Order inflows and total order book

Revenue growth, EBITDA margin and net profit

FY27 guidance and management commentary

Domestic infrastructure and private capex outlook

International order pipeline, especially the Middle East

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L&T Share Price Performance

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares have remained largely flat over the past five trading sessions and the last six months. However, the stock has declined around 9% over the past month and about 6% so far in 2026, while still gaining roughly 10% over the last one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,440 on February 24, 2026, before falling to a 52-week low of Rs 3,288.10 on March 23, 2026.

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L&T Q1FY27 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for designated persons has remained closed since July 1 and will reopen 48 hours after the results are announced.

L&T Q4FY26 Results Highlights

During Q4 FY26, L&T posted double-digit revenue growth, supported by healthy project execution. However, margins softened, resulting in a marginal decline in net profit despite healthy revenue growth.

For Q4FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue increase of 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 82,762 crore from Rs 74,392 crore. EBITDA margin excluding other income came in at 10.4%, compared with 11% in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA rose 5% to Rs 8,610 crore, compared with Rs 8,203 crore previously. However, net profit declined 3% to Rs 5,326 crore from Rs 5,497 crore.

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