Kotak Mahindra Bank's Deutsche Deal Gets Brokerages' Nod; Integration Flagged As Key Risk

Brokerages have largely welcomed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank India's retail banking, private banking and wealth management business, calling it a strategically sound and capital-efficient transaction that could strengthen the lender's affluent and SME banking franchise.

The deal will add a loan book of around Rs 29,000 crore, deposits worth Rs 16,000 crore and Rs 10,500 crore in assets under management to Kotak. The transaction is expected to close by September 2027, with nearly 1,000 employees joining the bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has said the acquisition is a strategic fit that adds a high-quality customer franchise, experienced teams and greater scale in its chosen growth segments, with management prioritising disciplined integration and customer continuity.

Morgan Stanley, which has an 'Overweight' rating and a Rs 500 target price on the stock, said the acquisition aligns well with Kotak's strategy of expanding its affluent and SME banking businesses. Jefferies also maintained its 'Buy' rating with a Rs 450 target price, saying the deal should be earnings accretive and provide cross-selling opportunities.

Macquarie, which retained a 'Neutral' rating with a Rs 455 target price, described the capital consumption as limited given the relatively small addition to the balance sheet. Investec echoed a similar view, maintaining a 'Hold' rating and Rs 420 target price.

ALSO READ: Deutsche Bank Exits India Retail; Kotak Mahindra Takes Over Operations For Rs 282 Crore

Brokerage Views

Macquarie

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 455

Kotak–Deutsche Deal: Capital consumption limited

Small addition to balance sheet and limited capital consumption

Purchase consideration of Rs 280 cr to be written off on close

Excess capital put to use; integration remains key

Jefferies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 450

Kotak Bank will acquire Deutsche Bank's India retail bkg, private bkg, & Wealth Mgmt business

To Kotak's loans/deposits/AUM, it adds 6%/3%/1%; takes 84 bps of CET1

Deal looks accretive with scope to cross-sell

Comes days after Kotak's CEO chose not to renew his term after Dec-26

Buy stays but lower in pecking order

Investec

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 420

Acquires DB India's retail & SME business; execution crucial for gains

Consideration paid is Rs 280 cr, which is over and above the Rs 13000 cr cash outgo for net assets

Expect the transaction to be RoE accretive, while consuming 85 bps of CET1

Do not expect the benefits to be substantial or immediate

Transaction signals management's intent to deploy excess capital, which is a positive

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 500

Expect it to be ROE accretive with a CET1 impact estimated at 84 bps

The transaction aligns with its strategy to build an affluent and SME banking franchise

Think the transaction appears attractive, although we will need more details to ascertain profitability and time lines

Citi

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 485

Deutsche Bank Business Acquisition: ROE Accretive, Capital Efficient

Accelerates Affluent/SME Banking

Key to monitor: Customer attrition during transition phase, Integration execution, regulatory timelines

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