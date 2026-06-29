Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares In Focus: Brokerages Stay Bullish On 'Surprise' CEO Exit - Should You Buy?

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank will in focus today, June 29 after lender's chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani informed the board that he will not seek reappointment following the end of his current term.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, the bank said Vaswani's current term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026. It said he decided against seeking another term for personal reasons.

"The Board has, at its meeting held today, respected his decision and has initiated the process for the appointment of a new Managing Director & CEO. The process will be completed within applicable regulatory timelines," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in the filing.

CLSA, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citi reiterated their positive ratings on Kotak Mahindra Bank after the lender announced its CEO transition, with all four maintaining either Buy, Outperform and Overweight recommendations. The brokerages mentioned that the development introduces short-term uncertainty but does not alter the bank's strong fundamentals. While analysts see the succession process as a key factor for near-term stock performance, they remain confident in the lender's healthy growth outlook, stable asset quality and deep internal leadership pipeline.

CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 440, upside of 7.5%.

Headwinds gone

Credit growth healthy with no signs of asset quality stress

Credit demand steady; unsecured lending picking up pace

FCNR (B) a cheaper source of funding; ‘811' deposits a focus area

Asset quality stable; endeavouring to improve ROE

Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 450, upside of 10%

Another Surprise Exit by the Bank's CEO

Anup may lead race for CEO

A 6-month process incl. external candidates may create overhang

Succession quality & durability remain key to growth & rerating

Buy stays, but lower in pecking order

Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 500, upside of 22%

MD/CEO change in the cards for December 2026

With respect to internal talent, note that the bank currently has three Executive/Whole-time Directors: Jaideep Hansraj, Paritosh Kashyap and Anup Kumar Saha



Citi on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 485, upside of 18.5%

CEO Exit By Dec'26 Triggers Transition; Enters ‘Wait-for-Clarity' Phase

This development is a sentiment-driven uncertainty rather than a fundamental earnings or operational risk

Bank's internal management bench reflects a degree of institutional preparedness

Internal candidates are likely to be market-favored

But the bank is expected to evaluate both internal and external candidates before submitting a shortlist to the regulator

Assign high-to-moderate probability to internal appointment

Valuation trajectory is now outcome-contingent; fundamentals not structurally compromised

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