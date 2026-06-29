Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares In Focus: Brokerages Stay Bullish On 'Surprise' CEO Exit - Should You Buy?

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank will in focus today, June 29 after lender's chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani informed the board that he will not seek reappointment following the end of his current term.
In an exchange filing on Saturday, the bank said Vaswani's current term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026. It said he decided against seeking another term for personal reasons.
"The Board has, at its meeting held today, respected his decision and has initiated the process for the appointment of a new Managing Director & CEO. The process will be completed within applicable regulatory timelines," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in the filing.
CLSA, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citi reiterated their positive ratings on Kotak Mahindra Bank after the lender announced its CEO transition, with all four maintaining either Buy, Outperform and Overweight recommendations. The brokerages mentioned that the development introduces short-term uncertainty but does not alter the bank's strong fundamentals. While analysts see the succession process as a key factor for near-term stock performance, they remain confident in the lender's healthy growth outlook, stable asset quality and deep internal leadership pipeline.
CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 440, upside of 7.5%.
- Headwinds gone
- Credit growth healthy with no signs of asset quality stress
- Credit demand steady; unsecured lending picking up pace
- FCNR (B) a cheaper source of funding; ‘811' deposits a focus area
- Asset quality stable; endeavouring to improve ROE
Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 450, upside of 10%
- Another Surprise Exit by the Bank's CEO
- Anup may lead race for CEO
- A 6-month process incl. external candidates may create overhang
- Succession quality & durability remain key to growth & rerating
- Buy stays, but lower in pecking order
Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 500, upside of 22%
- MD/CEO change in the cards for December 2026
- With respect to internal talent, note that the bank currently has three Executive/Whole-time Directors: Jaideep Hansraj, Paritosh Kashyap and Anup Kumar Saha
Citi on Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 485, upside of 18.5%
- CEO Exit By Dec'26 Triggers Transition; Enters ‘Wait-for-Clarity' Phase
- This development is a sentiment-driven uncertainty rather than a fundamental earnings or operational risk
- Bank's internal management bench reflects a degree of institutional preparedness
- Internal candidates are likely to be market-favored
- But the bank is expected to evaluate both internal and external candidates before submitting a shortlist to the regulator
- Assign high-to-moderate probability to internal appointment
- Valuation trajectory is now outcome-contingent; fundamentals not structurally compromised
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