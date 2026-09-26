Anmol Industries Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 1,800 Crore IPO

Kolkata-based Anmol Industries Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore.

The IPO, with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,800 crore by the promoter entity Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust.

The company will not issue any fresh shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

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The offer is being made through the book-building process. Not more than 50 per cent of the net offer will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while not less than 15 per cent and 35 per cent of the net offer will be assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders, respectively.

Anmol Industries manufactures biscuits, cookies and cakes. Its product portfolio is supported by a strong family-pack offering, which contributed 23.85 per cent of its revenue from sale of products in fiscal 2026 and generated Rs 485.5 crore.

As of the date of the DRHP, the company operates a network of seven manufacturing facilities located across key regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. These facilities have an aggregate installed capacity of 360,965 tonnes per annum for biscuits and cookies and 16,372 MTPA for cakes as of March 31, 2026.

Manufacturing operations are supported by technology-enabled processes and defined quality control systems that help maintain consistent product quality while enabling efficient production. The company has received certifications and recognitions across product quality, food safety and manufacturing standards.

The filing marks Anmol's return to the IPO market after an earlier attempt in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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