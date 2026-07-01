Knack Packaging IPO Opens Today For Subscription: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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DRChoksey Report

Here are the 10 key things to know before you subscribe Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd. IPO

1. Knack Packaging Ltd. will open its IPO for public subscription on July 1 and will conclude on July 03.

2. Gujarat-based manufacturer of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and PLWPP pinch bottom bags has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 161 to Rs 170 per share, valuing the company at about Rs 2,080 crore at the upper end of the band.

3. The Rs 439.5 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 380 crore and an offer for sale of up to 35 lakh equity shares, valued at about Rs 59.5 crore, by existing shareholders.

4. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

5. The allotment for the Knack Packaging IPO is expected to be finalized on July 06.

6. The shares will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on July 08.

7. Peer Analysis: No other listed entity is a direct product peer for Knack Packaging. The companies below operate in broadly adjacent packaging segments.

Mold-Tek manufactures injection-moulded containers; TCPL Packaging produces paperboard-based packaging (cartons, flexible laminates, shrink sleeves); and Time Technoplast focuses on industrial packaging such as IBCs, mox films, and composite cylinders. The comparison is included for valuation benchmarking purposes, but the vastly different product profiles render any direct comparison improper.

8. Strengths

~96% revenue from premium PLWPP segments; Ebitda margin 20.4% vs peer average ~17.2%. PAT margin 11.0% vs peer ~7.1%. Superior product mix drives superior unit economics (Rs 45.2 EBITDA/kg).

Cylinder moat: 73,000+ printing cylinders for 1,950+ customers and 13,379+ SKUs create deep, embedded switching costs. FY26 customer retention surged to 88.3% (from 65.4% in FY25). 92,065 sq. ft. dedicated cylinder warehouse.

73,000+ printing cylinders for 1,950+ customers and 13,379+ SKUs create deep, embedded switching costs. FY26 customer retention surged to 88.3% (from 65.4% in FY25). 92,065 sq. ft. dedicated cylinder warehouse. Full vertical integration enables end-to-end quality control, faster turnaround, and in-house design services with imported spectrophotometer for colour matching.

~10.1% share of India's flexible bulk PLWPP bag market. Largest player by revenue and capacity among direct (unlisted) peers. Category leader with best margins, returns, and working capital efficiency in the peer set.

Best-in-class return ratios: RoCE 46.7%, RoE 35.8%, ROIC 33.4%. 2–3x the indirect listed peer average. Demonstrates capitalefficient growth and high marginal returns on incremental investment.

RoCE 46.7%, RoE 35.8%, ROIC 33.4%. 2–3x the indirect listed peer average. Demonstrates capitalefficient growth and high marginal returns on incremental investment. Export-led business (56.3% of FY26 revenue) spanning 71 countries. Two Star Export House. Strategic Cargill partnership for North American pet food packaging. Established South Africa subsidiary and Mexico JV for localised distribution.

First company in India and Asia to integrate laser-cut, easy-open feature into PLWPP pinch-bottom bags. Innovation DNA demonstrated through continuous product evolution: block-bottom bags, four-layer metallised bags, matt/gloss effect finishes.

9. Key Risks

Execution risk on Borisana expansion: The Borisana facility is the company's largest capital investment and is expected to drive the next leg of growth. Any delay in commissioning, cost overruns or slower-than-expected capacity ramp-up could defer earnings accretion and impact return ratios.

The Borisana facility is the company's largest capital investment and is expected to drive the next leg of growth. Any delay in commissioning, cost overruns or slower-than-expected capacity ramp-up could defer earnings accretion and impact return ratios. Customer and geographic concentration: The largest customer contributes ~16.7% of FY26 revenue, while exports account for 56.3% of sales, with the US and Mexico forming the largest overseas markets. Loss of key customers, adverse trade policies or demand weakness in these regions could materially impact growth.

The largest customer contributes ~16.7% of FY26 revenue, while exports account for 56.3% of sales, with the US and Mexico forming the largest overseas markets. Loss of key customers, adverse trade policies or demand weakness in these regions could materially impact growth. Raw material and margin volatility: Polypropylene (PP) granules are crude-linked, exposing the company to input cost volatility. Although the company follows a pass-through pricing model, timing differences may result in near-term margin fluctuations.

Polypropylene (PP) granules are crude-linked, exposing the company to input cost volatility. Although the company follows a pass-through pricing model, timing differences may result in near-term margin fluctuations. Revenue growth moderation: Revenue growth has slowed over the past three years and meaningful incremental capacity will only be available after the Borisana facility becomes operational. Any further slowdown in demand or execution could delay the expected earnings inflection.

Revenue growth has slowed over the past three years and meaningful incremental capacity will only be available after the Borisana facility becomes operational. Any further slowdown in demand or execution could delay the expected earnings inflection. Foreign exchange exposure: With over half of revenue derived from exports, earnings remain sensitive to adverse currency movements, particularly in USD-linked markets, despite natural hedges through imports and geographic diversification.

With over half of revenue derived from exports, earnings remain sensitive to adverse currency movements, particularly in USD-linked markets, despite natural hedges through imports and geographic diversification. Corporate governance and related-party transactions: The company has promoter-related lease arrangements and the Borisana project has not been independently appraised by a financial institution. While these do not currently impair the investment thesis, they warrant continued monitoring from an institutional governance perspective.

10. Valuation

At the IPO price band of Rs 161–170, Knack Packaging is valued at a postissue market capitalization of Rs 1,990–2,080 crore, implying a FY26 trailing PE of 21.5–22.4x (or ~18.3x on the RHP-reported post-bonus EPS). While the pre-issue P/BV of ~5.5x appears expensive, it moderates to ~3.0x post-issue after factoring in the fresh equity infusion of Rs 380 crore.

Although the RHP indicates a valuation discount to listed peers, the comparison is not entirely meaningful as companies such as Mold-Tek Packaging, TCPL Packaging and Time Technoplast operate in different packaging segments. Knack effectively has no listed direct comparable.

Nevertheless, its operating profile stands out with RoCE of 46.7%, RoE of 35.5% and Ebitda margin of 20.4%, materially superior to both listed and unlisted peers, supported by its value-added product mix rather than excessive leverage. The key concern is the near-term earnings trajectory.

Revenue growth has moderated from 26.3% in FY24 to 11.8% in FY26, while margin expansion has largely driven earnings growth. Further, the fresh issue results in ~22% equity dilution, and the new Borisana facility is expected to contribute meaningfully only from H2 FY28, creating a 5–6 quarter period where earnings remain diluted without incremental capacity benefits.

Additionally, the project cost has not been independently appraised by a financial institution, leaving some execution risk.

Overall, despite near-term execution risks, the IPO offers an attractive risk-reward for investors, supported by superior return ratios, strong customer relationships and a fully funded expansion pipeline.

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