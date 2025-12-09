Kaynes Tech Shares Surge After 30% Fall In Five Days — Here's Why

Shares of Kaynes Tech are trending positive in trade on Tuesday in the wake of a few positive brokerage notes. This puts to an end to a sustained run of fall for the stock.

The stock is currently tradinga at Rs 3,925, which accounts for gains of more than 3% compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 3,807.

The surge in Kaynes Tech shares come on the back of a positive note from JPMorgan, which has highlighted the company's attractive valuation in the wake of the recent drawdown.

The brokerage firm even admitted that Kaynes Tech is the cheapest stock under their coverage right now, with the price to earnings to growth ratio of 0.7x.

In its latest note, JPMorgan said Kaynes Tech is currently trending below a bear case and is the cheapest in terms of price to earnings to growth.