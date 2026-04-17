Jio Financial Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 14%; Total Income Rises

Jio Financial Services Ltd. registered a 14% decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, as per an exchange filing on Friday.

The company reported its consolidated bottom-line at Rs 272 crore, compared to Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

However, Jio Financial's total income rose sharply to Rs 1,020 crore from Rs 518 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Besides this the company PAT for year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs. 1,561 crore.

The Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) stood at Rs. 1,357 crore. Net Income from Business Operations increased 4x year-over-year to Rs. 1,390 crore, which represents 54% of the Consolidated Total Net Income.

Annual Total Payment Value (TPV) reached Rs. 52,226 crore, for Jio Payments Ltd., and the AUM of the NBFC subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd. reached Rs. 25,711 crore as of March 31, 2026.

For Jio Payments Bank Ltd., the deposit base reached Rs. 544 crore, representing 84% growth year-over-year.

JioBlackRock AMC reached an AUM of Rs. 15,200 crore within nine months of its launch. In the insurance sector, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Private Limited received regulatory approvals and commenced operations in March 2026.

The JioFinance app reached 23 million unique users across digital properties. Since the launch of the new app version in February 2026, downloads have crossed 1.7 million.

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit falls 13.9% at Rs 272 crore versus Rs 316 crore.

Total Income at Rs 1,020 crore versus Rs 518 crore.

Jio Financial Services Share Price

The shares of Jio Financial Services ended over 1% higher at Rs 243.86 apiece on the NSE, this compared to a 0.65% advance in the Nifty index on Friday.

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