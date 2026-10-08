IPO GMP On Listing Day: Vishal Nirmiti Vs Nityas Gems & Jewellery; Which Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO is showing the stronger grey-market premium of the two public issues set to make their stock market debut today, Oct. 8, 2026. The latest GMP of Rs 1 points to an estimated listing price of Rs 76, implying a 1.33% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 75. Vishal Nirmiti is following with a latest GMP of Rs 2, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 222 and a 0.91% premium over its upper price band of Rs 220.
Both IPOs were open for subscription from September 30 to October 5 and are scheduled to list on October 8. Here's a look at their latest GMP, estimated listing prices, subscription figures, and key issue details.
IPO GMP Today: Nityas Gems, Vishal Nirmiti
IPO
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Latest GMP
Upper Price Band
GMP-Implied Listing Price
Implied Premium
Nityas Gems & Jewellery
Rs 1
Rs 75
Rs 76
1.33%
Vishal Nirmiti
Rs 2
Rs 220
Rs 222
0.91%
Note: GMP is unofficial and reflects grey-market activity. GMP-based listing prices and premiums are only indicative and may differ from the actual listing price.
Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP Today
Nityas Gems & Jewellery is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 1 against the IPO's upper price band of Rs 75 per share. This puts the estimated listing price at Rs 76. The implied premium works out to 1.33%, based on the latest grey-market indication.
Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Latest Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 1.37 times overall by the close of the subscription period.
- QIB: 0.78 times
- NII: 1.37 times
- RII: 2.21 times
Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details
- Issue size: Rs 108.35 crore
- Price band: Rs 70-Rs 75 per share
- Subscription dates: September 30 to October 5, 2026
- Listing: October 8, 2026
- Estimated listing price based on GMP: Rs 76
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Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP Today
Vishal Nirmiti IPO is carrying a GMP of Rs 2 against the issue's upper price band of Rs 220 per share. The latest grey-market premium points to an estimated listing price of Rs 222. At this level, the indicative listing premium stands at 0.91% over the upper end of the issue price band.
Vishal Nirmiti IPO Latest Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 1.18 times overall by the close of bidding on October 5.
- QIB: 1.2 times
- NII: 1.35 times
- RII: 1.12 times
Vishal Nirmiti IPO Details
- Issue size: Rs 178 crore
- Price band: Rs 208-Rs 220 per share
- Subscription dates: September 30 to October 5, 2026
- Listing: October 8, 2026
- Estimated listing price based on GMP: Rs 222
Nityas Gems vs Vishal Nirmiti: GMP-Implied Listing Gains Compared
The latest grey-market data indicates that Nityas Gems & Jewellery has the higher implied percentage premium at 1.33%, compared with 0.91% for Vishal Nirmiti. However, Vishal Nirmiti has the higher absolute GMP at Rs 2 versus Rs 1 for Nityas Gems.
Based on the latest GMP and the respective lot sizes:
Nityas Gems & Jewellery: Rs 200 per lot — Rs 1 GMP × 200 shares
- Vishal Nirmiti: Rs 136 per lot — Rs 2 GMP × 68 shares
GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can move sharply before listing. The actual listing price can therefore be different from the GMP-based estimate. Investors should assess the IPOs on factors including financial performance, valuations, business outlook, issue structure and prevailing market conditions, rather than using grey-market premiums as the sole basis for an investment decision.
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