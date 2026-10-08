IPO GMP On Listing Day: Vishal Nirmiti Vs Nityas Gems & Jewellery; Which Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO is showing the stronger grey-market premium of the two public issues set to make their stock market debut today, Oct. 8, 2026. The latest GMP of Rs 1 points to an estimated listing price of Rs 76, implying a 1.33% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 75. Vishal Nirmiti is following with a latest GMP of Rs 2, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 222 and a 0.91% premium over its upper price band of Rs 220.

Both IPOs were open for subscription from September 30 to October 5 and are scheduled to list on October 8. Here's a look at their latest GMP, estimated listing prices, subscription figures, and key issue details.

IPO GMP Today: Nityas Gems, Vishal Nirmiti

IPO Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Nityas Gems & Jewellery Rs 1 Rs 75 Rs 76 1.33% Vishal Nirmiti Rs 2 Rs 220 Rs 222 0.91%

Note: GMP is unofficial and reflects grey-market activity. GMP-based listing prices and premiums are only indicative and may differ from the actual listing price.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP Today

Nityas Gems & Jewellery is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 1 against the IPO's upper price band of Rs 75 per share. This puts the estimated listing price at Rs 76. The implied premium works out to 1.33%, based on the latest grey-market indication.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.37 times overall by the close of the subscription period.

QIB: 0.78 times

0.78 times NII: 1.37 times

1.37 times RII: 2.21 times

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 108.35 crore

Price band: Rs 70-Rs 75 per share

Subscription dates: September 30 to October 5, 2026

Listing: October 8, 2026

Estimated listing price based on GMP: Rs 76

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Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP Today

Vishal Nirmiti IPO is carrying a GMP of Rs 2 against the issue's upper price band of Rs 220 per share. The latest grey-market premium points to an estimated listing price of Rs 222. At this level, the indicative listing premium stands at 0.91% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.18 times overall by the close of bidding on October 5.

QIB: 1.2 times

1.2 times NII: 1.35 times

1.35 times RII: 1.12 times

Vishal Nirmiti IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 178 crore

Price band: Rs 208-Rs 220 per share

Subscription dates: September 30 to October 5, 2026

Listing: October 8, 2026

Estimated listing price based on GMP: Rs 222

Nityas Gems vs Vishal Nirmiti: GMP-Implied Listing Gains Compared

The latest grey-market data indicates that Nityas Gems & Jewellery has the higher implied percentage premium at 1.33%, compared with 0.91% for Vishal Nirmiti. However, Vishal Nirmiti has the higher absolute GMP at Rs 2 versus Rs 1 for Nityas Gems.

Based on the latest GMP and the respective lot sizes:

Nityas Gems & Jewellery: Rs 200 per lot — Rs 1 GMP × 200 shares

Vishal Nirmiti: Rs 136 per lot — Rs 2 GMP × 68 shares

GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can move sharply before listing. The actual listing price can therefore be different from the GMP-based estimate. Investors should assess the IPOs on factors including financial performance, valuations, business outlook, issue structure and prevailing market conditions, rather than using grey-market premiums as the sole basis for an investment decision.

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