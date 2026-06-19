Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, Wipro Shares Live: Nifty IT Plunges Over 6% After Accenture Cuts Guidance
Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and other IT stocks fell after Accenture lowered its FY27 revenue outlook, citing the impact of the West Asia crisis. Follow live updates on Nifty IT and top tech shares.
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Nifty IT fell more than 6% shortly after the opening bell on Friday as investors sold information technology stocks after Accenture lowered its revenue guidance for FY27. Shares of Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis were among those that declined in early trade. The Index hit its lowest levels since April 2023.
The selloff followed Accenture's decision to narrow its FY27 revenue growth outlook to 3% to 4%, compared with its earlier projection of 3% to 5%. The company said the revision reflected the effect of the West Asia crisis on its consulting business.
The guidance cut drew attention because Accenture is widely seen as an indicator of spending trends in the global technology services industry. Indian IT companies are largely involved in executing technology projects for shared clients. Any moderation in client spending could weigh on their business during the same period.
The benchmark equity indices also ended their five-day gaining streak as technology stocks came under pressure following Accenture's revised outlook.
Accenture said it expects a $100 million impact on consulting revenue during the period because of the disruption linked to the West Asia crisis.
At the same time, the company said demand for large transformation projects remained intact. "The market demand for large-scale reinvention remains strong," management said, adding that it had recorded 100 client bookings worth $100 million or more on a quarterly basis so far in calendar year 2026.
Accenture reported revenue of $18.7 billion for the period, up 6% from a year earlier. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region posted the strongest growth among its geographies, with revenue rising 10%.
The company's operating margin expanded by 20 basis points to 17%, while operating profit increased 6% year-on-year to $3.18 billion.
IT Stocks Live: PL Capital Says Middle East Conflict Delayed Deal Closures
PL Capital highlighted that disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict affected Accenture's revenue and bookings.
- Accenture reported an estimated $100 million revenue impact in the quarter from the conflict.
- Several large managed services deals were deferred into FY27.
- The brokerage said the trend signals longer decision cycles for clients.
IT Stocks Live: Tata Elxsi Trades Lower In Futures Market
Tata Elxsi extended losses in line with the broader weakness in IT stocks.
- Tata Elxsi futures fell 2.75%.
- Open interest increased 42.46%.
- The stock saw fresh additions to outstanding positions.
IT Stocks Live: Systematix Says AI Infrastructure Costs Create New Opportunity
Systematix highlighted a potential services opportunity linked to AI adoption.
- Accenture said rising AI infrastructure and token costs are driving demand for optimisation services.
- The company compared the trend with the early phase of cloud adoption.
- The brokerage said this could open a new area of work for service providers.
IT Stocks Live: Equirus Says AI Continues To Support IT Demand
Equirus maintained that artificial intelligence remains a positive demand driver.
- The brokerage said enterprises are investing in modernising core technology systems.
- It expects AI adoption to support transformational spending.
- Equirus said it will monitor the long-term trajectory of AI-native services demand.
IT Stocks Live: Mphasis Futures Fall As Open Interest Surges
Mphasis remained in the red as traders increased activity in the counter.
- Mphasis futures fell 2.29%.
- Open interest rose 156.48%.
- The rise in open interest alongside price weakness suggested fresh short build-up.
IT Stocks Live: PL Capital Highlights Continued AI Spending Trend
PL Capital said Accenture continued to report strong momentum in artificial intelligence-related work.
- Clients are investing in cloud, data, security and operating model changes to support AI adoption.
- Accenture said at least one in two advanced AI projects led to a related data project.
- The company also plans to expand investments in its operational technology cybersecurity platform.
IT Stocks Live: Systematix Says Accenture Update Signals Tough Demand Conditions
Systematix said Accenture's latest results point to a challenging environment for Indian IT companies.
- The brokerage cited softer bookings, lower guidance and continued client caution.
- It said macro uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are delaying spending decisions.
- The commentary suggests demand conditions remain under pressure.
IT Stocks Live: LTM Sees Fresh Short Build-Up
LTM also featured among IT stocks under pressure.
- LTIMindtree futures declined 2.30%.
- Open interest increased 51.31%.
- The derivatives trend pointed to fresh short positions.
IT Stocks Live: Equirus Flags Weak Order Book As Key Monitorable
Equirus said Accenture's order intake data suggests clients remain cautious.
- Accenture reported bookings of $19.3 billion in the quarter.
- Book-to-bill fell to 1.03 times, the lowest level in 14 quarters.
- Equirus said delays in awarding large managed services contracts warrant close monitoring.
IT Stocks Live: PL Capital Sees Softer Start To FY27 For Indian IT Peers After Accenture Update
PL Capital said Accenture's latest quarterly performance points to a weaker start to FY27 for Indian IT companies.
- The brokerage said delayed deal closures, slower project ramp-ups and prolonged client decision-making could weigh on near-term growth.
- It added that weaker managed services bookings and signs of cautious discretionary spending suggest a softer first half for Indian IT peers.
IT Stocks Live: PL Capital Sees Softer Start To FY27 For Indian IT Peers After Accenture Update
PL Capital said Accenture's latest quarterly performance points to a weaker start to FY27 for Indian IT companies.
- The brokerage said delayed deal closures, slower project ramp-ups and prolonged client decision-making could weigh on near-term growth.
- It added that weaker managed services bookings and signs of cautious discretionary spending suggest a softer first half for Indian IT peers.
IT Stocks Live: Hexaware Tech Drops 3% Amid Higher Futures Activity
Hexaware Tech was among the IT stocks trading lower.
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Hexaware Tech futures fell 3.03%.
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Open interest climbed 52.54%.
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Traders added positions as the stock weakened.
IT Stocks Live: Morgan Stanley Says Accenture Flags Prolonged Demand Uncertainty For Indian IT
Morgan Stanley said Accenture's latest commentary suggests the challenging macro environment could extend into the second quarter, raising risks for Indian IT companies.
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The brokerage said Accenture's implied fourth-quarter growth outlook came in below its estimates.
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It highlighted delayed client decision-making and the impact of the Middle East conflict as key factors affecting demand.
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Morgan Stanley said the uncertainty could spill over into Q2, posing risks to FY27 guidance issued by Indian IT companies, with the impact likely to vary across players.
IT Stocks Live: Hexaware Tech Drops 3% Amid Higher Futures Activity
Hexaware Tech was among the IT stocks trading lower.
- Hexaware Tech futures fell 3.03%.
- Open interest climbed 52.54%.
- Traders added positions as the stock weakened.
IT Stocks Live: KPIT Technologies Declines As Open Interest Rises
KPIT Technologies came under pressure in futures trade.
- KPIT Technologies futures fell 3.21%.
- Open interest increased 54.90%.
- The data suggested fresh selling positions in the stock.
IT Stocks Live: Coforge Sees Fresh Short Build-Up
Coforge traded lower as traders increased exposure in the futures segment.
- Coforge futures fell 3.57%.
- Open interest rose 64.49%.
- The stock featured among IT names witnessing fresh short build-up.
IT Stocks Live: Wipro Futures Fall Over 3% In Early Trade
Wipro extended losses as weakness persisted across information technology stocks.
- Wipro futures dropped 3.16%.
- Open interest rose 42.31%.
- The derivatives data reflected fresh positions during the decline.
IT Stocks Live: HCLTech Slides As Traders Add Positions
HCL Technologies remained under pressure in early trade.
- HCL Technologies futures fell 4.03%.
- Open interest increased 52.74%.
- The stock was among the IT names witnessing fresh selling activity.
IT Stocks Live: Tech Mahindra Futures Signal Fresh Short Positions
Tech Mahindra traded lower as derivatives data showed an increase in outstanding contracts.
- Tech Mahindra futures declined 4.37%.
- Open interest climbed 257.46%.
- The rise in open interest alongside lower prices indicated fresh short build-up.
IT Stocks Live: Persistent Systems Drops Nearly 5% Amid Higher Open Interest
Persistent Systems joined the broader IT sell-off in derivatives trade.
- Persistent Systems futures fell 4.91%.
- Open interest rose 39.53%.
- The stock was among the IT counters seeing fresh positions on the downside.
IT Stocks Live: TCS Futures See Fresh Short Build-Up
Tata Consultancy Services featured among IT stocks witnessing fresh selling in the futures market.
- TCS futures declined 5.80%.
- Open interest increased 28.15%.
- The combination of falling prices and rising open interest pointed to fresh short build-up.
IT Stocks Live: Infosys Extends Decline With Highest Open Interest Addition
Infosys remained under pressure in futures trade as traders added fresh positions amid the stock's decline.
- Infosys futures fell 7.62%.
- Open interest rose 36.47%, indicating fresh short positions.
- The move made Infosys one of the most active IT names in the derivatives segment.
IT Stocks Live: Infosys Leads IT Sell-Off As Large-Cap Peers Decline
Selling pressure spread across information technology stocks in early trade, with Infosys emerging as the biggest loser among major names.
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Infosys fell 7.62%, while TCS declined 5.80%.
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Persistent Systems dropped 4.91%, followed by Tech Mahindra at 4.37% and HCL Technologies at 4.03%.
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Coforge, KPIT Technologies, Wipro and Hexaware Tech also traded lower, reflecting broad-based weakness across the IT pack.
IT Stocks Live: Nifty IT Slides Over 6% After Accenture Cuts FY27 Revenue Guidance
Nifty IT fell more than 6% shortly after the opening bell on Friday as investors sold information technology stocks following Accenture's decision to lower its FY27 revenue guidance.
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Shares of Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis were among the major losers in early trade.
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The sell-off pushed the Nifty IT index to its lowest level since April 2023.
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The decline came after Accenture revised down its revenue outlook for FY27.
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