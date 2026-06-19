Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, Wipro Shares Live: Nifty IT Plunges Over 6% After Accenture Cuts Guidance

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Nifty IT fell more than 6% shortly after the opening bell on Friday as investors sold information technology stocks after Accenture lowered its revenue guidance for FY27. Shares of Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis were among those that declined in early trade. The Index hit its lowest levels since April 2023.

The selloff followed Accenture's decision to narrow its FY27 revenue growth outlook to 3% to 4%, compared with its earlier projection of 3% to 5%. The company said the revision reflected the effect of the West Asia crisis on its consulting business.

The guidance cut drew attention because Accenture is widely seen as an indicator of spending trends in the global technology services industry. Indian IT companies are largely involved in executing technology projects for shared clients. Any moderation in client spending could weigh on their business during the same period.

The benchmark equity indices also ended their five-day gaining streak as technology stocks came under pressure following Accenture's revised outlook.

Accenture said it expects a $100 million impact on consulting revenue during the period because of the disruption linked to the West Asia crisis.

At the same time, the company said demand for large transformation projects remained intact. "The market demand for large-scale reinvention remains strong," management said, adding that it had recorded 100 client bookings worth $100 million or more on a quarterly basis so far in calendar year 2026.

Accenture reported revenue of $18.7 billion for the period, up 6% from a year earlier. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region posted the strongest growth among its geographies, with revenue rising 10%.

The company's operating margin expanded by 20 basis points to 17%, while operating profit increased 6% year-on-year to $3.18 billion.