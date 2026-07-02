Infosys Shares Rebound 5% After Four-Day Slide, But Stock Remains Down 48% From Peak

Infosys Ltd. shares rebounded on Thursday, ending a four-day losing streak after the stock climbed as much as 5% to Rs 1,035. The recovery came a day after the stock slipped below the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time since September 2020.

Despite Thursday's gains, the stock remains under pressure. It has declined more than 48% from its all-time high of Rs 2,006 in December 2024 and is down 19% over the past 30 days.

Selling Pressure Persists

The latest recovery follows a prolonged decline driven by concerns over global information technology spending. The sector is facing renewed pressure as companies reassess technology budgets amid economic uncertainty.

Infosys has fallen 40% so far in 2026, compared with a 31% decline in the Nifty IT index. The stock is on course for its steepest annual fall, exceeding the 37% decline recorded in 2008.

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The company has also posted five straight months of declines and has begun July in negative territory. The stock has dropped about 51% from its record high reached in December 2024. The last time Infosys lost around half its value from a record high was in October 2008.

Over the past 25 years, the company has navigated several global disruptions, including the dot-com downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the shift towards artificial intelligence.

AI Strategy Remains In Focus

Artificial intelligence continues to be Infosys' primary long-term growth opportunity. The company is expanding its generative AI offerings through its Topaz platform while strengthening partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Google Cloud.

Infosys remains focused on AI-led productivity, automation and enterprise transformation. Although near-term growth may remain subdued because of macroeconomic uncertainty, spending on AI is expected to support demand over the longer term.

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