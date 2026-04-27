IndusInd Bank Share Price Up 6% After Lender Swings To Profit In Q4FY26

IndusInd Share Price: Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltdsurged over 6% on Monday, April 27 after the lender reported profit in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

IndusInd shares advanced 6.13% intraday to Rs 899.9 apiece. The scrip was trading 371% higher by 10:35 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.5%.

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IndusInd Bank on Friday, April 24 posted net profit of Rs 533 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 amid falling provisions. The bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore in the January-March period in the same period, previous year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income, which is the difference of interest earned and interest paid, for the quarter rose 43% to Rs 4,371 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 3,048 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

The lender's asset quality also improved in the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio at 3.43% from 3.56% in the previous quarter. In absolute terms, the gross NPA was at Rs 11,095.35 crore from Rs 11,604.62 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, net NPA ratio dropped 40 basis points to 1% from 1.04% in the preceding quarter. Net NPA fell to Rs 3,169.38 crore from Rs 3,303.97 crore.

The bank's provision and contingencies declined to Rs 1,484 crore as against Rs 2,417 crore in the same period a year ago, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 3.39% from 3.35%.

IndusInd Bank Dividend

The lender announced its first dividend since June 2024 of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. This dividend is the lowest announced by the lender since 2009. The record date for determining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 is fixed at June 2026. As per the exchange filing the dividend is subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

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