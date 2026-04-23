IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

IndusInd Bank has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet this week to consider and approve the earnings report for the January-March period. This report will mark the fourth quarter (Q4) results of the financial year 2025-26. The lender is expected to share insights into its interest income, loan book, assets and liability as well as profit and other details. The bank is also expected to hold an earnings call later with investors and analysts to discuss the performance and FY27 outlook.

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IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Date

IndusInd Bank has informed the exchanges that its Board will meet on Friday, April 24, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full financial year ended March 31.

IndusInd Bank Q4 Dividend Update

In its filing, the bank said it will also review and possibly recommend a dividend for FY2025–26.

IndusInd Bank Q4 Earnings Call

After announcing the results, the bank will also hold an earnings call with analysts and investors, where senior management will discuss performance and outlook.

Date and Day: Friday, April 24

Time 5.00 p.m. (IST)

Audio Webcast Link (listen only)

Dial-in Numbers (with access to Q&A) +91 22 6280 1102; +91 22 7115 8003

IndusInd Bank Q4 Trading Window

The bank also stated that its trading window, which was closed from April 1, will remain shut until April 26 for designated persons, under its insider trading regulations.

IndusInd Bank Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

IndusInd Bank's consolidated net interest income declined 13% year-on-year to Rs 4,562 crore from Rs 5,228 crore in Q3FY25. Operating expenses remained largely stable at Rs 3,999 crore versus Rs 3,982 crore. However, profit after tax dropped sharply by 91% to Rs 128 crore from Rs 1,402 crore. In Q3FY26, the loan book expanded 13% YoY to Rs 3,17,536 crore.

IndusInd Bank Share Price History

IndusInd Bank share price has risen 2.24% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock is up over 11% in the last month and 14.08% in the last six months. Year-to-date, IndusInd Bank shares are down 2.66% down but in the last one year period, they are up 9.11%. IndusInd Bank share price recorded a 52-week high of Rs 968.85 on Feb. 26, on the NSE, while the 52-week low was Rs 710.60 on Sept. 25, 2025.

At 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.41% lower at Rs 866.55 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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