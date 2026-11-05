IndiGo Share Price Jumps Over 6% Amid Sharp Fall In Crude Oil

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s stock surged as high as 6.7% amid sharply falling crude oil prices.The shares hit a high of Rs 5,489 apiece on the NSE on Thursday.

Crude oil prices have corrected sharply following a blue wave sweeping through the United States House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday, increasing hopes of a possible de-escalation in Iran war. Brent Crude traded at around $93.9 per barrel levels when last checked.

By 10:30 a.m. IndiGo shares traded 5.16% higher at Rs 5,407.30, after paring some gains. The easing of oil prices often means gains for aviation companies as the cost of fuel reduces considerably.

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Air Traffic

IndiGo's air traffic jumped 14.5% on a month-on-month basis in October to 135.4 lakh from 118.2 lakh. However, it declined on a year-on-year basis to 135.4 lakh vs 142.5 lakh.

IndiGo Q2 FY27

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, reported a narrower consolidated net loss for the September quarter of fiscal 2027 as revenue rose 25.9% year-on-year, supported by improved operating performance.

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for second quarter 2027, compared with a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The loss was also lower than the consensus estimate of Rs 2,063 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 25.9% year-on-year to Rs 23,364 crore, compared with Rs 18,555 crore in the year-ago quarter. The figure exceeded the market estimate of Rs 22,988 crore.

IndiGo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 229% to Rs 1,908 crore from Rs 579 crore a year earlier. Ebitda margin expanded to 8.2% from 3.1% in the same period last year.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) declined 3% year-on-year to Rs 3,667 crore from Rs 3,792 crore. Ebitdar margin contracted to 15.7% from 20.4%.

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