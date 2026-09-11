Indiabulls to acquire 70% stake in Fintech Cloud for Rs 1,050 crore

Indiabulls Limited will acquire a 70% stake in Fintech Cloud Private Limited for Rs 1,050 crore, as the company looks to enter the fintech segment and expand its technology solutions business for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

According to an exchange filing on Friday, Indiabulls has executed a definitive agreement with Fintech Cloud for the proposed acquisition. The deal values Fintech Cloud at Rs 1,500 crore on an equity basis.

The acquisition will be undertaken through an NCLT-approved scheme involving Indiabulls and the shareholders holding 70% of Fintech Cloud. The consideration will be settled through the issuance of up to 21 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Indiabulls, subject to applicable pricing and regulatory requirements, including SEBI's ICDR regulations.

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Indiabulls will also appoint the majority of directors on Fintech Cloud's board with immediate effect.

Fintech Cloud is a loan service provider (LSP) that provides technology-enabled solutions and support for loan origination, underwriting and servicing to regulated entities, including NBFCs. The company reported gross revenue of Rs 133.77 crore and profit before tax of Rs 30.31 crore in FY26.

The target company was incorporated on January 11, 2021, and had reported no turnover in FY24 and FY25 before generating revenue of around Rs 133.77 crore in FY26.

The proposed acquisition will enable Indiabulls to enter the fintech segment through a business focused on providing technology solutions to NBFCs, the company said in its exchange filing.

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The transaction is expected to be completed within 9-12 months and will require approvals from the NCLT, SEBI and stock exchanges, along with other applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Indiabulls said the proposed acquisition does not constitute a related-party transaction, and its promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in Fintech Cloud.

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