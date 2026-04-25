India Cements Sees Fourfold Jump In Consolidated Q4 Net Profit To Rs 60 Crore

The India Cements Ltd (ICL) on Saturday reported over fourfold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.5 crore for March quarter fiscal 2026, helped by an increase in volume and sales realisation.

ICL had logged a profit of Rs 14.67 crore in January-March fiscal 2025, helped by asset sales, according to a BSE filing.

ICL is a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group firm.

Revenue from operations was up 2.6% to Rs 1,228.65 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2026. Total expenses were at Rs 1,174.79 crore, down 10.5% year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, domestic sales volume was 3.12 million tonne, recording a growth of 18 per cent year-over-year, as per an earnings presentation by the company.

Net realisation had a 3.5% increase quarter-on-quarter and 6.2% rise year-on-year. Total income in the March quarter was at Rs 1,254.50 crore, up 2.57%

In entire fiscal 2026, ICL narrowed its loss at Rs 67.25 crore from Rs 143.69 crore a year ago. Total consolidated income was at Rs 4,572.35 crore, up 5.33%.

Over the outlook, ICL said it has a capex plan of Rs 2,000 crore over next two years, where it will invest in growth opportunities and efficiencies.

UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, had acquired the promoter's stake in the South-based ICL. Consequently, it became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement with effect from Dec. 24, 2024.

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