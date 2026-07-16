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ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Union Bank Shares In Focus After Q1 —Check New Target Prices

HDFC Securities believes the insurance sector continues to offer attractive long-term opportunities, with ICICI Lombard's market leadership and ICICI Prudential's improving product mix standing out, while Union Bank's growth trajectory will depend on its ability to strengthen deposit mobilisation

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ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Union Bank Shares In Focus After Q1 —Check New Target Prices
Among the three, HDFC Securities continues to prefer ICICI Lombard, maintaining a 'Buy', despite a weaker-than-expected profit performance during the quarter.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
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ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd
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Union Bank Of India
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life and Union Bank of India could remain in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June quarter earnings, maintaining a constructive stance on the insurance players while retaining a cautious positive view on the public-sector lender.

Among the three, HDFC Securities continues to prefer ICICI Lombard General Insurance, maintaining a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,100, despite a weaker-than-expected profit performance during the quarter.

ICICI Lombard: Profit hit by provisions, but brokerage stays bullish

ICICI Lombard reported 16% growth in net earned premium, while profit after tax declined 46% YoY. The earnings were impacted by two major fire incidents and additional provisioning on the motor third-party portfolio following a Supreme Court ruling.  
The brokerage noted that the insurer continues to enjoy leadership in key segments such as motor and commercial insurance despite some market share erosion. HDFC Securities believes the company's strong franchise and underwriting discipline support its long-term growth outlook and has retained its Buy recommendation with a target price of Rs 2,100.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Icici Pru Icici Lombard Ubi Q1 Update.pdf
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