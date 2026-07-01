'I Never Speak To People Who Run My Money': Trump On $1B Crypto Earnings Amid White House Term

US President Donald Trump reported more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency-related income in his latest annual financial disclosure, underscoring how digital assets have become a major part of his business portfolio.

The 2025 filing, released Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, spans more than 900 pages and covers the first year of Trump's second non-consecutive term in the White House.

But, in response to inquiries about how his administration handles financial reports and possible conflicts of interest, Trump said he "never speaks to the people who run his money."

As part of the continuous public and media scrutiny regarding his financial transparency and the operations of his commercial empire, this comment was brought to light. His continued ownership of his businesses and the absence of a conventional blind trust have often been cited as concerns by critics and watchdog groups.

ALSO READ | Trump's 2025 Finances: Heavy Crypto Wallets, Stock Sell-Off Ahead Of Tariffs, And Hotel Deals Across The Gulf

On Tuesday, Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in revenue from his family's cryptocurrency endeavours last year, demonstrating how the US President now gets the majority of his income from digital assets that have profited from his policies.

His firms collected about $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency business he and his sons co-founded, according to his 2025 annual declaration to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. More than $520 million from the sale of cryptocurrency tokens and more than $250 million from the sale of shares in the World Liberty company made up that income, which the president divides with family members, as reported by Reuters.

Trump stated that the sale of his Trump meme coins brought in an additional $635 million.

The report highlights how the president's fortunes have changed because of cryptocurrency. For instance, the president disclosed $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty in his disclosure a year ago, which increased ninefold in this year's filing.

According to a recent Reuters estimate, since Trump's return to the White House in 2025, the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures.

ALSO READ | Trump Briefed On Iran Military Options, Chooses Diplomacy Even As Iran Says It Won't Meet US Envoys

From establishing government regulations for stablecoins to reducing the U.S. Justice Department's and the Securities and Exchange Commission's oversight of the sector, Trump's policies and intentions were seen favourably by the industry as soon as he took office.

The president also disclosed $52 million in revenue from his company leasing his name to foreign real estate developers in 2025, primarily from agreements with Middle Eastern partners, and over $80 million in revenue from settlements with various media companies.

"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest," stated a statement sent by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. Through executive acts, President Trump proudly established the United States as the global center for cryptocurrency.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.