Trump's 2025 Finances: Heavy Crypto Wallets, Stock Sell-Off Ahead Of Tariffs, And Hotel Deals Across The Gulf

Donald Trump's annual financial disclosure, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics on June 29, 2026 — 45 days late, with the filer's own ethics official noting that fees were paid for transactions not previously reported — is an 847-page document that places the president's personal finances in unusually direct proximity to the policy decisions of his own administration.

The disclosure runs through crypto wallets, individual stock trades with specific dates, licensing deals in the Middle East and South Asia, and a stablecoin business.

The Crypto Income

The largest single income figure in the filing is a royalty: $635,068,835 paid to Trump entity CIC Digital LLC under a licence agreement with Celebration Coins, the company behind the $TRUMP meme coin launched days before his January 2025 inauguration, the same month he signed executive orders directing federal agencies to adopt crypto-friendly frameworks.

On top of that, Trump's World Liberty Financial operation distributed roughly $530 million across Trump-linked wallets during 2025 — $236.25 million in USD, $150.6 million in Ethereum, $56 million in USDC, $33.46 million in Bitcoin, with the remainder spread across LINK, AAVE, ENA, Move and Ondo tokens.

His personal Bitcoin cold wallet is separately valued at over $50 million. The stablecoin arm, DT Marks SC LLC, which holds a 38.25% stake in Stablecoin Holdco LLC, generated $8.33 million in net operating income and $196.875 million in equity-sale proceeds during the year.

The October 10 Sell-Off

Through September 2025, Trump's accounts were active buyers: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet and Coinbase were among the individual stocks purchased, alongside a coordinated round of ETF purchases covering tech, regional banks, silver and gold.

On October 10, the same accounts sold positions in 49 companies in a single day, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Blackstone, KKR, Starbucks, Royal Caribbean, PNC Financial and Regions Financial.

October 10, 2025 was also the day Trump announced an additional 100% tariff threat on China, citing Beijing's expansion of rare earth export controls, with China announcing retaliatory measures the same afternoon.

The disclosure offers no explanation for the timing of the sell-off, and Trump's assets are held in a revocable trust, which unlike a blind trust carries no structural requirement to keep the president at arm's length from knowledge of his own holdings.

The Foreign Business Overlap

The filing lists active licensing and hotel development deals in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Vietnam — all countries in active trade or diplomatic negotiations with the US in 2025.

The Vietnam entity alone generated $5 million in licence fee income during a year in which Trump reduced Vietnamese tariffs from 46% to 20%. Active licensing deals also run across six Indian cities, another country in ongoing tariff talks with Washington.

None of the disclosures here are illegal, and the OGE system exists to make this information public. But the 2025 filing is unusually dense with parallel activity — crypto income and crypto policy running simultaneously, a mass equity sell-off on a major tariff announcement date, and foreign licensing revenues from countries under active negotiation.

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