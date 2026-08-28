Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

Hy-Tech Engineers initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised on Friday, Aug. 28. The mainboard issue saw massive demand, recording an overall subscription over of 240 times.

The demand remained strong across qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, as well as the retail category. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd, the issue registrar.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 31. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

Steps to Check Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment on BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “ Hy-Tech Engineers Limited ” from the dropdown menu.

” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

Steps To Check Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment Status On NSE:

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Then, pick the company symbol " HTEL " from the dropdown list.

" from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

Steps To Check Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services

Open the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Select any of the server links from the three options.

From the dropdown list, select Hy-Tech Engineers Limited

Select any one of these: PAN, Application Number, or beneficiary ID.

Enter the required details.

Click on 'Submit' to check the allotment status.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Latest GMP

The latest IPO GMP of Hy-Tech Engineers stands at Rs 45 as of 07:30 a.m. on Aug. 28. With the upper price band of Rs 53, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 98 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that the expected percentage gain or loss per share is 84.91%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways—Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Listing Date

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, Sept. 1.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: Decks Cleared For OFS As Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Stake Sale

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Final Subscription Status

On Thursday (Day 4 of bidding), the public issue was subscribed 244.41 times overall. Segment-wise subscription details show robust participation across categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 255.77 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 402.29 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 170.58 times

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 135.73 crore. It comprised of:

Fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore

Offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares aggregating to Rs 75.73 crore

The issue was open for subscription from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27. The price band was fixed at Rs Rs 50-53. The lot size for an application was 283 shares, requiring a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) at Rs 14,999 (283 shares) (based on upper price).

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd., incorporated in 1978, is an engineering company making hydraulic fittings for various industries. Ahead of allotment and listing, the grey market premium trends also indicate massive listing gains for successful investors.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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