HVAX Technologies Shares List At 6% Premium On NSE SME

Shares of HVAX Technologies Ltd. debuted on the NSE SME platform Emerge, listing at a premium of 6.1% on Monday. The shares listed at Rs 486 over the issue price of Rs 458 at the upper end of the price band.

This indicates that investors who bought one lot of the IPO made a profit of Rs 8,400 against an investment of Rs 1,37,400. The stock gained nearly 11% from the listing price to touch an intraday high of Rs 508 apiece on the NSE.