HUL Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Cuts Target Price; Here's What It Says About Growth Outlook

According to the brokerage HUL remains focused on topline growth, backed by volume acceleration alongside new launches across categories and channels. The company has unveiled its ‘Unified India' strategy to streamline the organisation structure and accelerate decision making and execution. Macro concerns like high inflation, interest rates, deficient monsoon, etc. remain an overhang on the consumer sector, while management commentary was positive on current demand trends. Consumption trends, HUL's own initiatives, and cost inflation will remain the key monitorables.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Following Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s Septemebr-quarter results, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,150, premised on 37 times on Sep'28E earnings per share).

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According to the brokerage HUL remains focused on topline growth, backed by volume acceleration alongside new launches across categories and channels. The company has unveiled its ‘Unified India' strategy to streamline the organisation structure and accelerate decision making and execution.

Macro concerns like high inflation, interest rates, deficient monsoon, etc. remain an overhang on the consumer sector, while management commentary was positive on current demand trends. Consumption trends, HUL's own initiatives, and cost inflation will remain the key monitorables. HUL has seen a de-rating 20% correction in the last six months, given the uncertainty around the growth outlook amid possible macro challenges.

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The stock is trading at 30 times price/earnings on two-year forward earnings per share.

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