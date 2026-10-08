Home First Finance Rating Upgraded By HDFC Securities On Better Growth Visibility; Check Revised Target Price

Home First Finance Company's loan growth has decelerated significantly from ~35% to ~25% YoY driving valuation de-rating, highlights HDFC Securities. Disbursements growth has witnessed an uptick, which is likely to sustain driven by company's initiatives and improving demand. To that extent, current valuations provide favorable risk-reward. Profitability has largely remained intact, with compression in RoE due to capital raise.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has upgraded Home First Finance Company India Ltd.'s rating from Reduce to Add, with RI-based target price of Rs 1,250, implying 2.3 times Sep-28 adjusted book-value-per-share; 15x Sep-28 EPS.

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According to the brokerage Home First Finance Company is poised to deliver ~25% assets under management compound annual growth rate over FY27-FY29E on the back of increased investments in distribution post peaking of volume productivity metrics, gradually improving demand, and geographical diversification.

With ~84% of AUM as home loans, Home First Finance Company has significant headroom for product diversification, along with co-lending (currently sub-5% of disbursements) to expand the addressable market.

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Operating efficiency is likely to remain steady at current levels, with limited room for improvement, going ahead, while RoE is likely to improve with increasing leverage.

Valuation de-rating from 4.0 times to 2.3x one-year forward price/book-value, along with improving visibility of growth amid steady profitability, provides favorable risk-reward.

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