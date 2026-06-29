Hexaware Technologies Share Price Climbs 8% On Anthropic Deal To Resell Claude

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose 8% during the trading hours on Monday, June 29 after the IT services firm was named as an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock. Following the development, the company has joined a select group of firms across the globe authorised to resell Claude.

Hexaware share price rose as much as 8.03% to Rs 534.25 apiece. The scrip was trading 5.41% higher by 10:07 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.01%.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, June 25, Hexaware said, it can sell, integrate, and support Claude models—directly to enterprise clients worldwide under the agreement with Anthropic.

What Does It Mean for Hexaware Customers?

The agreement will help Hexaware customers to -

• Get direct access to Claude models: Simplified, enterprise-grade access to Claude models.

• Scalable customization: Tailored deployments (RAG, custom prompts, domain tuning) to maximize relevance and performance.

• Unified engagement: Single commercial framework with consolidated billing, SLA-backed support, and accountability.

Speaking on the deal, Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware said,“This authorization reflects the Foundational AI capability that we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us. Claude's safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need—and Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution.”

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