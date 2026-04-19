HCLTech Q4 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

HCL Technologies Ltd. is set to announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 next week. It is a global technology company that employs over 2,26,300 people across 60 countries. Industries it caters to include financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, high tech, and semiconductor. Here's everything you need to know about HCLTech's Q4FY26 results schedule.

HCLTech Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

HCLTech will announce the Fourth Quarter and Annual FY 2026 Results, ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, post-closing of Indian stock markets. The Board of Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

ALSO READ: Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's Compensation Rises 18% In 2025, Realised Pay At $10.7 Million

HCLTech Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in equity shares of the firm is closed from March 25 and shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of the FY26 results.

HCLTech Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Dial-In Information

Universal Dial In: +91 22 6280 1119, +91 22 7115 8020

International Toll-Free Numbers

USA: 1-866-746-2133; UK: 0-808-101-1573; Singapore: 800-101-2045; Hong Kong: 800-964-448

HCLTech Q3 Results

HCL Technologies reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 34,257 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 30,367 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 11.14% YoY to Rs 4,082 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,594 crore in Q3FY25.

HCLTech Share Price History

Shares of HCL Technologies have risen 1.49% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 6.32% and in the past six months, it has declined 3.50%. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped 11.72%. Over the past year, it has fallen by 2.63%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,780.10 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,297.70 apiece on March 17, 2026. HCLTech shares ended 0.50% lower at Rs 1,443 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.65% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.