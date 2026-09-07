Google-Backed Space-Tech Firm Pixxel Raises $100M For Hyperspectral Satellites

In what is being deemed as the single-largest funding round conducted by space technology company in India, Google-backed startup Pixxel on Monday said that it has raised $100 million.
The Series C funding round was led by Singapore state investor Temasek and British space-technology venture firm Seraphim, news agency Reuters reported.
Other investors included existing Radical Ventures and growX Ventures, as well as new investors 360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment, tallying the total funds collected to $195 milion.
Founded by Awais Ahmed in 2019, the company is one of the Indian space startups that emerged after the Centre opened the sector to private players.
Pixxel's journey commenced with hyperspectral satellites that could uncover details about the Earth's surface beyond what conventional imagery could capture.
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Since then, the startup has broadened its horizons to include Aurora, its Earth intelligence software, and satellite systems for both commercial and sovereign space missions.
All of these together form the centre of Pixxel's planetary infrastructure vision, connecting sensors, software, and space systems to help governments, industries, and institutions turn Earth observation into actionable intelligence, Reuters quoted the company as saying.
The fresh capital will be directed into sensing capability expansion through its Honeybee satellite constellation and high-resolution optical imaging satellites. Funds will also be utilised to further develop Aurora as a platform that combines these datasets into decision-ready insights.
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