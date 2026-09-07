In what is being deemed as the single-largest funding round conducted by space technology company in India, Google-backed startup Pixxel on Monday said that it has raised $100 million.

The Series C ​funding round was led by Singapore state investor ‌Temasek and British space-technology venture firm Seraphim, news agency Reuters reported.

Other investors included existing Radical Ventures and ​growX Ventures, as well as new investors ⁠360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment, tallying the total funds collected to $195 milion.

Founded by Awais Ahmed in 2019, the company is one of ​the Indian space startups that emerged after the Centre opened the sector to private players.

Pixxel's journey ​commenced with hyperspectral satellites that could uncover details ​about the Earth's surface beyond what conventional imagery could capture.

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Since then, ‌the startup ⁠has broadened its horizons to include Aurora, its Earth intelligence software, and satellite systems for both commercial and sovereign space missions.

All of these together form the centre ​of Pixxel's planetary ​infrastructure vision, ⁠connecting sensors, software, and space systems to help governments, industries, and institutions turn ​Earth observation into actionable intelligence, Reuters quoted the company as ​saying.

The ⁠fresh capital will be directed into sensing capability expansion through its Honeybee satellite constellation and high-resolution optical imaging ⁠satellites. Funds will also be utilised to further develop Aurora as ​a platform that combines these datasets into decision-ready insights.

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