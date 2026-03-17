Gold Will Hit $35,000 Per Ounce, Silver $200, Predicts 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki's oracle has spoken again, with the 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author predicting the "biggest bubble bust" in history in a post on X.

"I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in histor. What ever the event, the pin is near. It's not IF. It's WHEN," the author stated.

More significantly, Kiyosaki estimates gold prices to soar to a whopping $35,000 an ounce one year after the bubble pops, and on a similar note, silver to hit $200 an ounce a year after the bust.

ALSO READ: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Defends Crypto As Bitcoin Falls 30% From Record High

BIGGEST BUBBLE BUST



I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in histor. What ever the event, the pin is near.



It's not IF. It's WHEN.



When the bubbles go bust I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop..



I predict… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 16, 2026

"When the bubbles go bust I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop.. I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce a year after the bust," the author emphasised in his post.

Touching upon his favorite cryptocurrencies, Kiyosaki said he expects Bitcoin to hit $7,50,000 a coin a year after the crash, while Ethereum to touch $95,000 around the same time.

"I predict Bitcoin will hit $750,000 a coin a year after the crash. And i predict Ethereum to be $95,000 a year after crash. What do you think prices will be a year after the next GFC? Time to get richer?," he noted in the post.

ALSO READ: 'Gold, Silver, Bitcoin': Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Sees 2026 As Best Chance To Build Wealth

The author has previously reiterated his faith in cryptos and safe haven assets like gold and silver saying that those who will position themselves in assets that can't be printed including gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate and cash-flowing businesses will "emerge as winners."

On the contrary, he believed that people who end up saving cash, chasing wages, hoping prices come down, and trusting retirement plans may feel safe in what they are doing, but will emerge as the laggards as they get poorer.

Notably, last year, Kiyosaki had drawn flak after netizens pointed out how he switched his position on silver in less than a year, after seeing a massive surge in the commodity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.