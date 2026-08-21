Gold, Silver Rate Today: What Are The 24K, 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 21

Gold staged a sharp comeback and silver surged on Friday as investors turned to precious metals amid a weak US dollar. The rally in spot bullion prices came despite a retreat in the overseas markets.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,59,870 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,44,410 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,522.90 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Singapore. Silver advanced 0.1% to $68.16 an ounce, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,580 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,370. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,310, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,050 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,840 and Rs 1,59,710 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 15,958 1,59,580 Mumbai 14,628 1,46,282 New Delhi 15,931 1,59,310 New Delhi 14,603 1,46,034 Kolkata 15,937 1,59,370 Kolkata 14,609 1,46,089 Chennai 16,005 1,60,050 Chennai 14,671 1,46,713 Bangalore 15,971 1,59,710 Bangalore 14,640 1,46,401 Hyderabad 15,984 1,59,840 Hyderabad 14,652 1,46,520

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,43,960 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,43,540 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,44,670 and Rs 2,44,350 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs2,44,160 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,43,640.

Mumbai

100 Gram: 24,396

1 Kilogram: 2,43,960

New Delhi

100 Gram: 24,354

1 Kilogram: 2,43,540

Kolkata

100 Gram: 24,364

1 Kilogram: 2,43,640

Chennai

100 Gram: 24,467

1 Kilogram: 2,44,670

Bangalore

100 Gram: 24,416

1 Kilogram: 2,44,160

Hyderabad

100 Gram: 24,435

1 Kilogram: 2,44,350

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 21

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.