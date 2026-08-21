Lenskart Reports Cyber Incident At Sub-Vendor Of Its Group Company In Singapore

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Limited on Thursday informed stock exchanges that a sub-vendor of its Singapore-based group company, Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., had suffered a cyber incident.

It further clarified that there was no disruption to the company, the group company or its customers.

In a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, the company said it was making the disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which mandates listed entities to inform exchanges of material events.

Lenskart stated it had "been made aware of a cyber incident with a sub-vendor" connected to the Singapore business of its group company, and that the matter had been "promptly identified and remediated."

The company said the group company had, in compliance with applicable law, notified the concerned data privacy regulator in Singapore about the incident.

Lenskart added that the disclosure to Indian exchanges was being made "as a matter of good governance," even though the incident pertained to a third-party vendor rather than its own systems or Indian operations.

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The filing was signed by Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of Lenskart Solutions Limited, and submitted from the company's corporate office in Gurugram.

The company was emphatic that neither its own operations nor those of its Singapore group entity or their respective customers had faced any disruption on account of the breach at the sub-vendor's end. No further details were provided in the filing on the nature of the cyber incident, the vendor involved, or the scale of data potentially affected.

The exchanges are yet to seek any additional clarification on the matter, according to the filing available on stock exchange disclosure platforms.

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